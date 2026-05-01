RR vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?
The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.
The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.
The coin flip of the match went in RR's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Riyan Parag (RR): We're going to bat first. Riyan Parag. It's not the usual Jaipur wicket, it has some dryness and looks patchy. Hopefully, it'll go slow in the 2nd innings. As a collective team effort, chasing dawn 228 always helps. Everyone is stepping up, we haven't played a complete 40-overs cricket, hopefully, we'll put up a complete show. Bishnoi comes in and Shubnham is in. Axar Patel (DC): Starc is playing, Chameera isn't playing. Pathum is playing, which means David Miller sits out. Ashok Sharma is there, so there are three changes. We have three changes, the wicket looks good and we're happy to chase. It's important to return to basics. You need to stay in the present to turn things around, focus on the positives. Attitude and body language are very important. IPL 2026 RR vs DC playing 11: RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma Impact players: Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande DC playing 11: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan Impact players: David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar
|IPL 2026 RR vs DC broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
First Published: May 01 2026 | 6:28 PM IST