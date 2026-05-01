RR vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues with Match No. 43 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today.

The coin flip of the match went in RR's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Riyan Parag (RR): We're going to bat first. Riyan Parag. It's not the usual Jaipur wicket, it has some dryness and looks patchy. Hopefully, it'll go slow in the 2nd innings. As a collective team effort, chasing dawn 228 always helps. Everyone is stepping up, we haven't played a complete 40-overs cricket, hopefully, we'll put up a complete show. Bishnoi comes in and Shubnham is in. Axar Patel (DC): Starc is playing, Chameera isn't playing. Pathum is playing, which means David Miller sits out. Ashok Sharma is there, so there are three changes. We have three changes, the wicket looks good and we're happy to chase. It's important to return to basics. You need to stay in the present to turn things around, focus on the positives. Attitude and body language are very important. IPL 2026 RR vs DC playing 11: RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma Impact players: Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande DC playing 11: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan Impact players: David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar

How to Watch RR vs DC in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 1 (Friday).

What is the venue for the RR vs DC match in IPL 2026?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the toss take place for the RR vs DC match in IPL 2026?