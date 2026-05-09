RR vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.BS Web Team New Delhi
Rajasthan Royals are all set to face Gujarat Titans in Match 52 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 9, in a key fixture for the playoff race.
RR will return after a short break following their seven-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals on May 1. Despite that setback, they have had a strong season overall, winning six of their 10 matches. Under Riyan Parag’s captaincy, the Jaipur-based side currently sits fourth on the points table and will aim to make the most of home advantage to further solidify their top-four position.
Gujarat Titans enter the contest in strong form, having bounced back from a slow start with three straight wins. Shubman Gill’s side also has six victories from 10 games but is placed fifth due to an inferior net run rate.
RR hold a net run rate of 0.510, while GT are at -0.147, making this a tightly poised contest between two evenly matched teams.
| IPL 2026 RR VS GT broadcast details
| Country
| IPL 2026 Broadcasters
| India, Bhutan
| Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
| Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
| Star Sports, Yupp TV
| Pakistan
| Yupp TV
| UK & Ireland
| Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
| USA, Canada
| Willow TV
| Bangladesh
| Gazi TV
| Australia
| Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
| Afghanistan
| RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
| Malaysia, Brunei
| Astro
| South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
| Supersport
| MENA / UAE
| CricLife1 is available on eLife
| Hong Kong
| PCCW
| Singapore
| StarHub
| Caribbean
| Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
| New Zealand
| Sky Sport NZ
| Papua New Guinea
| EMTV
| Arab World
| BeIN Sports
| Maldives
| Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch RR vs GT in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans is scheduled for May 9 (Saturday).
What is the venue for the RR vs GT match in IPL 2026?
The game will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
What time will the toss take place for the RR vs GT match?
The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.
When will the RR vs GT match begin?
The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of RR vs GT in India?
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of RR vs GT in India?
The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.