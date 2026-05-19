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RR vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants through its app and website

RR vs LSG broadcast details
RR vs LSG broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 7:13 PM IST
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Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face a must-win situation when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 64 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, RR need victories in their remaining games to qualify for the top four.
 

The coin flip of the match went in

 

Captain's take after toss:

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): We will bowl first. It looks like a good wicket and there could some dew later on, that's what we'll see. It means a lot to me, I'm proud to lead the Rajasthan Royals. He has a hamstring injury, hopefully he'll be fine. Three changes for us. We're all speaking to everyone, the mindset and the attitude is important and that's what we want to bring to9 this game. Just smile and enjoy the game. That's what I want to say. Jaddu bhai is recovering, he has some niggle and should be fine soon.

 

Rishabh Pant (LSG): Pretty confident, we know this is a good wicket to bat on. Happy to either bat or bowl first. We've a lot to play for, we take great pride in playing for the owners and the fans. Aiden has gone home for a personal matter; Shami is out and Mohsin has replaced him. Badoni replaces Aiden.

 

IPL 2026 RR vs LSG playing 11:

 

RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel(w), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

 

Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag

 

LSG playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

 

Impact players: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni 

  IPL 2026 Match 64, RR sv LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the RR vs LSG IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 RR vs LSG broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RR vs LSG in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 19 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will be held at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on May 19.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026 on May 19?
 
The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 begin on May 19?
 
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants on its app and website.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsRajasthan RoyalsCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: May 19 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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