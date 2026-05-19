RR vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The coin flip of the match went in

Captain's take after toss:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): We will bowl first. It looks like a good wicket and there could some dew later on, that's what we'll see. It means a lot to me, I'm proud to lead the Rajasthan Royals. He has a hamstring injury, hopefully he'll be fine. Three changes for us. We're all speaking to everyone, the mindset and the attitude is important and that's what we want to bring to9 this game. Just smile and enjoy the game. That's what I want to say. Jaddu bhai is recovering, he has some niggle and should be fine soon.

Rishabh Pant (LSG): Pretty confident, we know this is a good wicket to bat on. Happy to either bat or bowl first. We've a lot to play for, we take great pride in playing for the owners and the fans. Aiden has gone home for a personal matter; Shami is out and Mohsin has replaced him. Badoni replaces Aiden.

IPL 2026 RR vs LSG playing 11:

RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel(w), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag

LSG playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni