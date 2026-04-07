RR vs MI Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns in Match 13 of IPL 2026 at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, today. However, the game has been dealt with a small roadblock as the toss for the match has been delayed due to rain.

Rajasthan have looked like one of the most settled sides this season, registering back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Their opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal has laid solid foundations, while Dhruv Jurel’s consistency in the middle order has added stability.

With the ball, Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande have led the pace attack impressively, and Ravi Bishnoi’s recent four-wicket haul has boosted their spin department.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, began with a strong win over Kolkata Knight Riders but stumbled against Delhi Capitals. They are expected to stick to their core combination, with Hardik Pandya likely to return and provide balance. Deepak Chahar could retain his spot over Trent Boult.

IPL 2026 Match 13, RR vs MI: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 Given current form and squad depth, fans can expect an intense and closely fought encounter.

Now, before the match begins, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the RR vs MI IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 RR vs MI broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RR vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 7 (Tuesday).

What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 7.

What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on April 7?

The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on April 7?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in India?