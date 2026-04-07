RR vs MI Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns in Match 13 of IPL 2026 at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, today. However, the game has been dealt with a small roadblock as the toss for the match has been delayed due to rain.
Rajasthan have looked like one of the most settled sides this season, registering back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Their opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal has laid solid foundations, while Dhruv Jurel’s consistency in the middle order has added stability.
With the ball, Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande have led the pace attack impressively, and Ravi Bishnoi’s recent four-wicket haul has boosted their spin department.
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, began with a strong win over Kolkata Knight Riders but stumbled against Delhi Capitals. They are expected to stick to their core combination, with Hardik Pandya likely to return and provide balance. Deepak Chahar could retain his spot over Trent Boult.
Now, before the match begins, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the RR vs MI IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.
IPL 2026 RR vs MI broadcast details
Country
IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan
Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan
Yupp TV
UK & Ireland
Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada
Willow TV
Bangladesh
Gazi TV
Australia
Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan
RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei
Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
Supersport
MENA / UAE
CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong
PCCW
Singapore
StarHub
Caribbean
Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea
EMTV
Arab World
BeIN Sports
Maldives
Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch RR vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 7 (Tuesday).
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 7.
What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on April 7?
The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on April 7?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians on its app and website.