RR vs RCB Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Two of the most consistent teams in IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), are set to face off in Match 16 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati tonight. Rajasthan have had a perfect start to the season, winning all three of their matches, including victories over Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians. RCB, meanwhile, are building momentum with consecutive wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

Both teams boast explosive batting line-ups, but Rajasthan’s bowling looks slightly more settled. Each side has a strong new-ball attack, with Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar spearheading RCB’s pace, while Rajasthan rely on Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger to make early breakthroughs.

IPL 2026 RR vs RCB broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch RR vs RCB in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 10 (Friday).

What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2026?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 will be held at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on April 10.

What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2026 on April 10?

The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Baengaluru in IPL 2026 begin on April 10?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?

RCB’s primary focus will be to restrict Rajasthan’s destructive openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who have been in excellent form. Rajasthan, in turn, will depend on the experience of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt to stabilize the innings upfront, setting the stage for power-hitter Tim David to exploit the death overs, similar to his match-winning performance against Chennai. With both teams firing in all departments, this clash promises high-intensity cricket and plenty of fireworks for fans.