RR vs SRH Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their impressive run of form when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 36 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur tonight.

RR have been among the most consistent teams this season, showing strong performances in both batting and bowling departments.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and decided to field first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Cummins: We are going to have a bowl first. The wicket looks good, try and see what we have to chase down. I feel really fresh, it has been while, I have good preparation, body feels well. He's fantastic, four wins in the first 7 games, he played that SRH game - bold, fearless style of cricket. We know the pitch really well in Hyderabad. This is the first game here for both teams, it will be a challenge. I come in for Madushanka. Hinge comes in for Harsh. Riyan: We were looking to do that as well. But last couple of seasons we have not done well chasing, no problems batting first. We know the wicket really well. We had our camp here. There might be dew but it won't be too much. Last year we fell short by a couple of overs, just want to put a collective 40 overs. The middle order has to step up and the others.

Their batting unit has been boosted by the emergence of young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while their bowling attack, led by Jofra Archer, has delivered in crucial moments. They enter this contest on the back of a commanding 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, which has further boosted their confidence and momentum.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a fairly positive campaign so far, though inconsistency in a few matches has slightly halted their progress. With four wins from seven games, they continue to rely on their aggressive batting approach, which has helped them dominate strong opposition on several occasions. Having already defeated Rajasthan earlier in the season, SRH will be confident heading into this rematch in Jaipur. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming With both sides in decent form and eager to move up the table, this encounter is expected to be a competitive and entertaining battle.

IPL 2026 RR vs SRH broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch RR vs SRH in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2026? The match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 25 (Saturday). What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026? The match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 25. What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026 on April 25?

The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST. When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 begin on April 25? The match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India? Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?