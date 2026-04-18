SRH vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: All eyes on CSK's playing 11; toss at 7 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium today, with both teams looking to keep their winning streak going after a slow start to the season.

Notably, both teams will also have the chance to break into the top four of the points table with a win today.

Young pace duo adds bite to SRH attack

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s resurgence has been driven by the emergence of Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain, who have revitalised their pace attack. Hinge’s ability to generate bounce and strike early dismantled Rajasthan Royals’ top order, while Husain’s clever variations ensured control through the middle overs. Both picked up four wickets each, showcasing composure and match-winning potential.

Their success has solved SRH’s early-season bowling concerns and added balance to a side already packed with batting firepower in Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. With confidence high, the young duo will now look to challenge Chennai Super Kings’ inconsistent batting line-up and continue their impressive run.

CSK juggle combinations amid mixed fortunes

Chennai Super Kings have regained momentum with two consecutive wins after a poor start, but key concerns remain. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s lack of form has put pressure on the top order, potentially opening the door for a reshuffle, with Ayush Mhatre pushing for promotion. Sanju Samson’s return to form, including a recent century and a crucial 48, has strengthened the middle order.

However, injuries to MS Dhoni, Nathan Ellis and Khaleel Ahmed have disrupted team balance, forcing adjustments in both batting and bowling. Mukesh Choudhary is expected to lead the pace attack alongside other options. CSK will aim to overcome these setbacks and secure their first away win.

IPL 2026: SRH vs CSK playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Impact player: Saqib Hossein / Pat Cummins

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact Player: Mukesh Choudhary

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between SRH skipper Ishan Kishan and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.