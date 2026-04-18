SRH vs CSK Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is set to host Match No. 27 of IPL 2026 today withSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

How to watch SRH vs CSK in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 18 (Wednesday).

What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 18.

What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026 on April 18?