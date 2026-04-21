SRH vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to continue their rise in the IPL 2026 standings when they host Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial mid-table clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.

How to watch SRH vs DC in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 21 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals match in the IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 21.

What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match in the IPL 2026 on April 21?