SRH vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals through its app and website
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals through its app and website
The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Ishan Kishan (SRH): It's hard to decide, but I don't think this is a similar wicket. A few changes: Madushanka comes in and Harsh Dubey is back as well. Executing plans is the way to go, we'll take one match at a time and execute them. Axar Patel (DC): We will bowl first. Luck is going well (on the toss); winning all matches would have been better. Thank you, I didn't think I would play 100 matches for DC. Hopefully, it'll end up with a win tonight. We need a balanced playing XI, depending on the situation. Managing a big team is difficult, the best playing XI can be selected and the players know it. IPL 2026 SRH vs DC playing 11: SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga Impact players: R Smaran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel DC playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar Impact players: Tripurana Vijay, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Auqib Nabi
|IPL 2026 SRH vs DC broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 6:22 PM IST