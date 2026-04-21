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SRH vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals through its app and website

SRH vs DC broadcast details
SRH vs DC broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 7:15 PM IST
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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to continue their rise in the IPL 2026 standings when they host Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial mid-table clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today.
 
The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Ishan Kishan (SRH): It's hard to decide, but I don't think this is a similar wicket. A few changes: Madushanka comes in and Harsh Dubey is back as well. Executing plans is the way to go, we'll take one match at a time and execute them.  Axar Patel (DC): We will bowl first. Luck is going well (on the toss); winning all matches would have been better. Thank you, I didn't think I would play 100 matches for DC. Hopefully, it'll end up with a win tonight. We need a balanced playing XI, depending on the situation. Managing a big team is difficult, the best playing XI can be selected and the players know it.  IPL 2026 SRH vs DC playing 11:  SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga  Impact players: R Smaran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel  DC playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar  Impact players: Tripurana Vijay, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Auqib Nabi 
  IPL 2026 Match 31, SRH vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 SRH vs DC broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch SRH vs DC in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals take place in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 21 (Monday).
 
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals match in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 21.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match in the IPL 2026 on April 21?
 
The toss for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 begin on April 21?
 
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on its app and website. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadDelhi CapitalsCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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