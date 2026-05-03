SRH vs KKR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium today.

SRH began the season on a disappointing note, losing three of their first four matches. However, a significant reshuffle in their bowling attack helped them regain momentum. Under skipper Pat Cummins, the team has bounced back strongly with five consecutive wins. A victory in this clash could see them climb to the top of the standings.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day. Both skippers after the toss: Cummins: We'll bat first. Pitch looks good and it's very hot, we'll bat and post a total. I'm not good at reading the pitches, it loioks nice and must be high scoring. The younger players have been fantastic, the older ones have held their own, I think we've always gone past 220 barring once. We know we won't win every single game, but this style is working well for us. Nitish misses out with an illness, so Smaran comes in on his debut. Harshal Patek is in place of Harsh Dubey. Rahane: We wanted to bat first as well. The break has really helped us, we've thought about the things we did well and the areas where we can improve. It's all about winning those small moments. We've got two changes: Finn Allen replaces Tim Seifert, and Manish Pandey plays his first game, replacing Ramandeep Singh.

On the other hand, KKR have also staged an impressive recovery. The three-time champions struggled early, losing five of their opening six games, but have since turned things around with back-to-back victories. Their latest win came in a tense Super Over against the Lucknow Super Giants.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: DC's Kyle Jamieson handed demerit point for Sooryavanshi send off IPL 2026 RR vs DC broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet KKR are also likely to receive a boost with Matheesha Pathirana expected to make his debut. His pace and variations could be crucial in countering SRH’s explosive batting unit.

How to Watch SRH vs KKR in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2026? The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 is scheduled for May 3 (Saturday). What is the venue for the SRH vs KKR match in IPL 2026? The match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 3. What time will the toss take place for SRH vs KKR on May 3? The toss for the IPL 2026 match between SRH and KKR will take place at 7:00 PM IST.