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SRH vs KKR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Fans can stream the IPL 2026 match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

SRH vs KKR
SRH vs KKR
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
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Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium today.
 
SRH began the season on a disappointing note, losing three of their first four matches. However, a significant reshuffle in their bowling attack helped them regain momentum. Under skipper Pat Cummins, the team has bounced back strongly with five consecutive wins. A victory in this clash could see them climb to the top of the standings.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day.  Both skippers after the toss:  Cummins: We'll bat first. Pitch looks good and it's very hot, we'll bat and post a total. I'm not good at reading the pitches, it loioks nice and must be high scoring. The younger players have been fantastic, the older ones have held their own, I think we've always gone past 220 barring once. We know we won't win every single game, but this style is working well for us. Nitish misses out with an illness, so Smaran comes in on his debut. Harshal Patek is in place of Harsh Dubey.  Rahane: We wanted to bat first as well. The break has really helped us, we've thought about the things we did well and the areas where we can improve. It's all about winning those small moments. We've got two changes: Finn Allen replaces Tim Seifert, and Manish Pandey plays his first game, replacing Ramandeep Singh.

 
On the other hand, KKR have also staged an impressive recovery. The three-time champions struggled early, losing five of their opening six games, but have since turned things around with back-to-back victories. Their latest win came in a tense Super Over against the Lucknow Super Giants.
 
KKR are also likely to receive a boost with Matheesha Pathirana expected to make his debut. His pace and variations could be crucial in countering SRH’s explosive batting unit. 
 
IPL 2026 RR vs DC broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to Watch SRH vs KKR in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information
 
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 is scheduled for May 3 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the SRH vs KKR match in IPL 2026?
The match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 3.
 
What time will the toss take place for SRH vs KKR on May 3?
The toss for the IPL 2026 match between SRH and KKR will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the SRH vs KKR match begin on May 3?
The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of SRH vs KKR in India?
Star Sports Network will broadcast the match live across India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of SRH vs KKR in India?
Fans can stream the IPL 2026 match live on the JioHotstar app and website.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight Riders

First Published: May 03 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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