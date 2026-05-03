SRH vs KKR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
Fans can stream the IPL 2026 match live on the JioHotstar app and website.
Fans can stream the IPL 2026 match live on the JioHotstar app and website.
SRH skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day. Both skippers after the toss: Cummins: We'll bat first. Pitch looks good and it's very hot, we'll bat and post a total. I'm not good at reading the pitches, it loioks nice and must be high scoring. The younger players have been fantastic, the older ones have held their own, I think we've always gone past 220 barring once. We know we won't win every single game, but this style is working well for us. Nitish misses out with an illness, so Smaran comes in on his debut. Harshal Patek is in place of Harsh Dubey. Rahane: We wanted to bat first as well. The break has really helped us, we've thought about the things we did well and the areas where we can improve. It's all about winning those small moments. We've got two changes: Finn Allen replaces Tim Seifert, and Manish Pandey plays his first game, replacing Ramandeep Singh.
|IPL 2026 RR vs DC broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
First Published: May 03 2026 | 2:29 PM IST