SRH vs PBKS Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings through its app and website
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings through its app and website
The coin flip of the match went in PBKS' way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Pat Cummins (SRH): I also would have bowled first. Hopefully we come up great tonight. The crowds have supported us very well this season. I can't really judge the pitch, hopefull we will put some runs on the board. Nitish is back for us tonight. Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): We will bowl first. SO far we have learned amazing things in the last few matches we have lost. We have no complaints so far because of travelling. Everyone are holding up well as professionals. Last match SRH chased so I thougth we will bowl. Shashank comes in.
IPL 2026 SRH vs PBKS playing 11:
SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Impact players: Aniket, Hinge, Livingstone, Harshal, Dubey
PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact players: Arya, Brar, Bartlett, Musheer, Vinod
|IPL 2026 SRH vs PBKS broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:29 PM IST