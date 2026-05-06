SRH vs PBKS Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The playoff race in the Indian Premier League 2026 intensifies as Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial clash today.

The coin flip of the match went in PBKS' way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Pat Cummins (SRH): I also would have bowled first. Hopefully we come up great tonight. The crowds have supported us very well this season. I can't really judge the pitch, hopefull we will put some runs on the board. Nitish is back for us tonight. Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): We will bowl first. SO far we have learned amazing things in the last few matches we have lost. We have no complaints so far because of travelling. Everyone are holding up well as professionals. Last match SRH chased so I thougth we will bowl. Shashank comes in.

Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

How to watch SRH vs PBKS in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 6 (Wednesday).

What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match in the IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 6.

What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match in the IPL 2026 on May 6?