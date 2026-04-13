SRH vs RR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

A high-flying Rajasthan Royals will aim to extend their unbeaten run when they take on an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad in Monday’s IPL clash.
RR have looked the most complete side this season, winning all four matches with authority. Their explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi has consistently provided flying starts, while Dhruv Jurel has anchored the innings smartly at No. 3. The bowling unit, led by Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi, has been equally impressive, offering both pace and control.
SRH, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency with just one win in four games. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have failed to fire regularly, leaving Heinrich Klaasen to shoulder the bulk of the scoring.
With their bowling also lacking bite, SRH face a tough task. They will need early breakthroughs to halt RR’s momentum. IPL 2026 Match 21, SRH vs RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
IPL 2026 SRH vs RR broadcast details
Country
IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan
Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan
Yupp TV
UK & Ireland
Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada
Willow TV
Bangladesh
Gazi TV
Australia
Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan
RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei
Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
Supersport
MENA / UAE
CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong
PCCW
Singapore
StarHub
Caribbean
Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea
EMTV
Arab World
BeIN Sports
Maldives
Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch SRH vs RR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals take place in the IPL 2026?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 13 (Monday).
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 13.
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 on April 13?
The toss for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on April 13?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on their app and website.