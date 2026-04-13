SRH vs RR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

A high-flying Rajasthan Royals will aim to extend their unbeaten run when they take on an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad in Monday’s IPL clash.

RR have looked the most complete side this season, winning all four matches with authority. Their explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi has consistently provided flying starts, while Dhruv Jurel has anchored the innings smartly at No. 3. The bowling unit, led by Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi, has been equally impressive, offering both pace and control.

SRH, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency with just one win in four games. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have failed to fire regularly, leaving Heinrich Klaasen to shoulder the bulk of the scoring.

IPL 2026 Match 21, SRH vs RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 With their bowling also lacking bite, SRH face a tough task. They will need early breakthroughs to halt RR’s momentum.

Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 SRH vs RR broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch SRH vs RR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 13 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 13.

What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 on April 13?

The toss for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on April 13?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?