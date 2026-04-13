Home / Cricket / IPL / News / SRH vs RR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

SRH vs RR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals through their app and website

SRH vs RR broadcast details
SRH vs RR broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:25 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
A high-flying Rajasthan Royals will aim to extend their unbeaten run when they take on an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad in Monday’s IPL clash.
 
RR have looked the most complete side this season, winning all four matches with authority. Their explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi has consistently provided flying starts, while Dhruv Jurel has anchored the innings smartly at No. 3. The bowling unit, led by Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi, has been equally impressive, offering both pace and control.
 
SRH, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency with just one win in four games. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have failed to fire regularly, leaving Heinrich Klaasen to shoulder the bulk of the scoring.
 
With their bowling also lacking bite, SRH face a tough task. They will need early breakthroughs to halt RR’s momentum.  IPL 2026 Match 21, SRH vs RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 SRH vs RR broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch SRH vs RR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals take place in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 13 (Monday).
 
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 13.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 on April 13?
 
The toss for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on April 13?
 
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on their app and website. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2026: Faf du Plessis warns MI against over-reliance on Bumrah

IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna credits smart bouncer change-ups for wickets

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya admits MI have been reactive, not setting the tone

IPL 2026 SRH vs RR: Pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad Stadium stats

IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadRajasthan RoyalsCricket News

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story