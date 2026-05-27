SRH vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 Eliminator match?

Rajasthan Royals’ fearless batting unit will take on a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur tonight, with a place in Qualifier 2 at stake.
SRH skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to field first on the night Both skippers after the toss: Cummins: We will bowl first.I think we have played some good cricket of late, we will try to keep our bowling simple and let them play to their strengths. Hinge comes back in. I think we are not bothered about the pressure, its a good chasing ground. Parag: We also would have bowled first as its a good chasing ground. this has been a good ground, as we have chased and defended. I am unfit to play. Even now we have no other options than to win, I am happy with the team performance if we play to our potential. Jaddu comes back in the XI, Dubey is the impact player
Royals will once again rely on their explosive top order of 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, who have carried the bulk of the scoring this season. Suryavanshi’s aggressive approach in the powerplay could prove crucial against a disciplined SRH bowling attack led by Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, however, enter the knockout clash with momentum and confidence after winning five of their last seven league matches. Their destructive batting core of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen remains one of the strongest in the tournament.
With SRH already beating RR twice this season, the Royals will look to overturn that trend. On a batting-friendly Mullanpur surface, another high-scoring contest could be on the cards.