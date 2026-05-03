Sunil Narine becomes the third player in IPL history to take 200 wickets
Narine is also the first overseas player to reach this milestone. Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets) is at second spot on the list
Narine is also the first overseas player to reach this milestone. Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets) is at second spot on the list
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|4W
|5W
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|182
|179
|228
|5/40
|23.12
|8
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|199
|199
|215
|5/19
|26.4
|2
|2
|Sunil Narine
|197
|195
|201
|5/19
|25.53
|7
|1
|Piyush Chawla
|192
|191
|192
|4/17
|26.6
|2
|0
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|221
|217
|187
|4/34
|30.22
|1
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|154
|154
|186
|5/10
|23.19
|3
|2
|Dwayne Bravo
|161
|158
|183
|4/22
|23.82
|2
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|264
|233
|177
|5/16
|30.27
|3
|1
|Amit Mishra
|162
|162
|174
|5/17
|23.82
|4
|1
|Lasith Malinga
|122
|122
|170
|5/13
|19.79
|6
|1
|Rashid Khan
|145
|145
|168
|4/24
|24.04
|2
|0
|Sandeep Sharma
|142
|141
|151
|5/18
|28.15
|2
|1
|Harshal Patel
|123
|119
|151
|5/27
|24.32
|4
|1
|Harbhajan Singh
|163
|160
|150
|5/18
|26.86
|1
|1
|Trent Boult
|125
|124
|145
|4/18
|27.13
|2
|0
|Umesh Yadav
|148
|147
|144
|4/23
|29.97
|3
|0
|Mohammed Shami
|127
|127
|140
|4/11
|28.56
|2
|0
|Axar Patel
|171
|168
|136
|4/21
|31.5
|1
|0
|Mohit Sharma
|120
|119
|134
|5/10
|26.21
|3
|1
|Kagiso Rabada
|93
|93
|133
|4/21
|23.08
|6
|0
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First Published: May 03 2026 | 5:05 PM IST