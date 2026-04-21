Trouble mounts for CSK as Ayush Mhatre ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury

The five-time champions confirmed the development on Tuesday through an Instagram post, stating: “Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery.”

Check CSK’s Instagram post here:

The injury comes at a difficult stage for CSK, which are already battling inconsistency and a growing list of unavailable players as they attempt to revive their season.

Injury suffered during SRH clash

Mhatre picked up the injury during CSK’s last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on April 18. The 18-year-old was seen clutching his left hamstring while attempting a second run during his innings.

He needed medical attention on the field more than once before eventually losing his wicket. While walking back to the pavilion, he was assisted by support staff members Ramakrishna Ghosh and physio Tommy Simsek. Subsequent scans conducted on Monday confirmed the extent of the problem, leading to his withdrawal from the tournament.

Big blow to CSK batting unit

Mhatre’s absence is a significant loss for Chennai Super Kings, especially considering the teenager had emerged as one of their brightest performers this season.

Despite Chennai’s mixed results, he has been their leading run-scorer so far with 201 runs to his name in six matches and has impressed with an aggressive approach at the top of the order.

Mhatre struck two half-centuries during the campaign and maintained an outstanding strike rate of 177.87, giving CSK much-needed momentum in several matches.

His fearless batting had quickly made him one of the positives in an otherwise turbulent season for the franchise.

Injury list grows for Chennai

The latest setback adds to Chennai’s growing injury concerns. Fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed was recently ruled out of the tournament, while overseas pacer Nathan Ellis had already been sidelined before the season began.

South African batter Dewald Brevis also missed the initial phase of the tournament, further disrupting team combinations. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has not featured yet this season, and his availability for the coming matches remains dependent on fitness.

Crucial clash against Mumbai next