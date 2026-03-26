Virat Kohli to Chris Gayle: Top 10 highest run-getters in IPL history

The 19th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), i.e., IPL 2026, is right around the corner, and players from all 10 teams are preparing to give their best to help their franchise lift the trophy.

Throughout the history of IPL, batters have found themselves at the centre of the spotlight. While many players turned out to be one- or two-season wonders, there are a few who have been consistent throughout their career with the bat, making their way to the top run-scorers list in tournament history.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli leads the list of highest run scorers with 8,661 runs, while David Warner, with 6,565 runs, leads the table for overseas batters. But who are the other names in the list of most successful batters in IPL history? Take a look.

Full list of highest run scorers in IPL: Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 V Kohli (RCB) 2008-2025 267 259 8661 113* 39.54 132.85 8 63 RG Sharma (DCH/MI) 2008-2025 272 267 7046 109* 29.73 132.09 2 47 S Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH) 2008-2024 222 221 6769 106* 35.25 127.14 2 51 DA Warner (DC/SRH) 2009-2024 184 184 6565 126 40.52 139.77 4 62 SK Raina (CSK/GL) 2008-2021 205 200 5528 100* 32.51 136.73 1 39 MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) 2008-2025 278 242 5439 84* 38.3 137.45 0 24 KL Rahul (DC/KXIP/LSG/PBKS/RCB/SRH) 2013-2025 145 136 5222 132* 46.21 136.02 5 40 AB de Villiers (DC/RCB) 2008-2021 184 170 5162 133* 39.7 151.68 3 40 AM Rahane (CSK/DC/KKR/MI/RPS/RR) 2008-2025 198 183 5032 105* 30.49 125.01 2 33 CH Gayle (KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB) 2009-2021 142 141 4965 175* 39.72 148.96 6 31 RV Uthappa (CSK/KKR/MI/PWI/RCB/RR) 2008-2022 205 197 4952 88 27.51 130.35 0 27 KD Karthik (DC/GL/KKR/KXIP/MI/RCB) 2008-2024 257 234 4842 97* 26.31 135.36 0 22 F du Plessis (CSK/DC/RCB/RPS) 2012-2025 154 147 4773 96 35.09 135.78 0 39 SV Samson (DC/RR) 2013-2025 177 172 4704 119 30.94 139.04 3 26 AT Rayudu (CSK/MI) 2010-2023 204 187 4348 100* 28.23 127.54 1 22 SA Yadav (KKR/MI) 2012-2025 166 151 4311 103* 35.04 148.65 2 29 G Gambhir (DC/KKR) 2008-2018 154 152 4217 93 31 123.88 0 36 JC Buttler (GT/MI/RR) 2016-2025 121 119 4120 124 40 149.38 7 24 MK Pandey (DC/KKR/LSG/MI/PWI/RCB/SRH) 2008-2025 174 162 3942 114* 29.41 121.51 1 22 SR Watson (CSK/RCB/RR) 2008-2020 145 141 3874 117* 30.99 137.91 4 21 ALSO READ: Narine to Jadeja: IPL legends who have not won the Purple Cap so far

Top 10 highest run scorers in Indian Premier League (IPL) Virat Kohli The star Indian batter Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history and has spent his entire career with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2008–2025), making him one of the rare one-franchise players in the league. In the 267 matches he has played, he has scored 8,661 runs, consistently delivering at the top of the order. Kohli’s adaptability across phases and conditions has been a defining trait of his IPL journey. His best season came in 2016, when he scored a record 973 runs, including four centuries, setting a benchmark that still stands unmatched in IPL history.

Rohit Sharma Former Indian and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma began his IPL journey with Deccan Chargers in 2008 before moving to Mumbai Indians in 2011, where he became the face of the franchise. In 272 matches, he has accumulated 7,046 runs, playing a key role in MI’s success over the years. He also captained the franchise from 2013 to 2023, winning five trophies during his tenure. His best IPL season came in 2013, when he scored 538 runs and led Mumbai Indians to their maiden title, marking the beginning of a dominant era for the franchise.

Shikhar Dhawan Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is in the third spot on the list, having represented multiple franchises throughout his IPL career, including Delhi Daredevils/Capitals (2008–2012, 2019–2021), Mumbai Indians (2009–2010), Deccan Chargers (2011–2012), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013–2018), and Punjab Kings (2022–2024). Across 222 matches, he has scored 6,769 runs, establishing himself as one of the most reliable openers in IPL history. His best season came in 2020 with Delhi Capitals, where he scored 618 runs, including two consecutive centuries. David Warner Former SRH skipper David Warner has been one of the most successful overseas batters in the tournament, representing Delhi Daredevils/Capitals (2009–2013, 2022–2024) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014–2021).

In 184 matches, he has scored 6,565 runs, often leading from the front as an aggressive opener. Warner’s peak came during his time with SRH. His best season was in 2016, when he scored 848 runs and captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title. Suresh Raina Suresh Raina, known as “Mr IPL”, represented Chennai Super Kings (2008–2015, 2018–2021) and Gujarat Lions (2016–2017). He scored 5,528 runs in 205 matches, becoming one of the most consistent middle-order batters in the league’s history. Raina was known for his aggressive intent and ability to perform under pressure. His best season came in 2013, when he scored 548 runs, playing a crucial role in CSK’s strong campaign and reinforcing his reputation as a dependable performer.

MS Dhoni Former India and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has been a central figure in IPL history, representing Chennai Super Kings (2008–2015, 2018–till date) and Rising Pune Supergiant (2016–2017), and is the sixth-highest run scorer in tournament history. Across 278 matches, he has scored 5,439 runs, primarily as a finisher in high-pressure situations. Dhoni’s calmness and leadership have defined his IPL legacy. His best season came in 2013, when he scored 461 runs at a strong strike rate, guiding CSK deep into the tournament once again. KL Rahul KL Rahul has played for several franchises, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2013–2016), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014–2015), Delhi Capitals (2016), Punjab Kings (2018–2021), and Lucknow Super Giants (2022–2025).

In 145 matches, he has scored 5,222 runs, maintaining one of the highest averages among top IPL batters. His best season came in 2020 with Punjab Kings, when he scored 670 runs and won the Orange Cap, showcasing his consistency and class at the top. AB de Villiers Former South African skipper AB de Villiers has been one of the most beloved and successful overseas players in tournament history, having featured for teams like Delhi Daredevils (2008–2010) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2011–2021). In 184 matches, he scored 5,162 runs, often producing match-winning knocks with his innovative strokeplay. His best season came in 2016, when he scored 687 runs, forming a dominant partnership with Virat Kohli and delivering one of the most entertaining batting seasons in IPL history.

Ajinkya Rahane Ajinkya Rahane has represented Mumbai Indians (2008–2010), Rajasthan Royals (2011–2015, 2018–2019), Rising Pune Supergiant (2016–2017), Delhi Capitals (2020–2021), Kolkata Knight Riders (2022–2023), and Chennai Super Kings (2024–2025). He has scored 5,032 runs in 198 matches, adapting his traditional technique to modern T20 demands. His best season came in 2015, when he scored 540 runs for Rajasthan Royals, anchoring the innings consistently. Chris Gayle Chris Gayle played for Kolkata Knight Riders (2009–2010), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2011–2017), and Kings XI Punjab/Punjab Kings (2018–2021). Across 142 matches, he scored 4,965 runs, redefining power-hitting in T20 cricket. Gayle’s dominance was unmatched during his peak years.