What does RCB and SRH need to do for a top two finish in IPL 2026?

A top-two finish in the IPL has often proven to be one of the biggest advantages in the race for the title. Teams finishing in the top two not only get two chances to reach the final but also avoid the sudden-death pressure of the Eliminator.

With Gujarat Titans already securing one of those coveted spots after their dominant win over Chennai Super Kings, the battle for the remaining Qualifier 1 berth now comes down to a blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.

Why the top-two finish often decides the IPL 2026 title?

Even though both teams have already booked their playoff spots, this clash carries massive significance because a place in the top two remains on the line. Securing a top-two finish provides a major advantage in the IPL playoffs, as it gives teams two opportunities to qualify for the final through Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.

History strongly highlights how valuable that cushion can be. Since the playoff format was introduced in 2011, teams finishing in the top two positions have gone on to win the IPL title 14 times. In contrast, only one team that finished outside the top two has lifted the trophy, Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad penalised for slow over-rate vs GT The numbers underline why both sides will be desperate to secure Qualifier 1. A top-two finish has consistently proven to be the safest and most successful route to becoming IPL champions. What does RCB need to do for a top two finish?

For Bengaluru, the equation is straightforward. A victory against Hyderabad will guarantee them a top-two finish and confirm their place in Qualifier 1 alongside Gujarat Titans. Rajat Patidar’s side currently sits at the top of the table with 18 points and a healthy net run rate, meaning a win would shut the door on any competition from Hyderabad. What does SRH need to do for a top two finish? The pressure is significantly higher on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pat Cummins’ side must not only beat RCB but do so convincingly to overturn the net run rate gap. To leapfrog Bengaluru and enter the top two, SRH need to win by at least 87 runs if they bat first. If they chase, they must hunt down the target within 11 overs, with even 11.3 overs potentially enough under specific circumstances.