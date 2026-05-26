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What is the highest successful chase in the Indian Premier League playoffs?

Only twice in IPL playoffs history has a total of 200 or more been successfully chased, once by PBKS and once by KKR

Still from RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)
Still from RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 10:07 PM IST
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The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on each other in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2026 at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, with the hopes of becoming the first team to qualify for the final this season.
 
However, the 2022 champions GT will have their task cut out as RCB have set a mammoth target of 255 for them to chase in the game.
 
This means GT will have to break the record for the highest successful chase in IPL playoffs history if they wish to book their place in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.
 
As of now, the highest successful chase in IPL playoffs history is held by Punjab Kings (PBKS), who chased down a target of 204 set by Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025.  IPL 2026 Qualifier 1, RCB vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
Apart from PBKS, only Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been able to chase down a 200-plus target in IPL playoffs.
 
Highest successful chases in IPL playoffs history:
 
Target Chased Score Team Opposition Venue Season
204 207/5 (19) PBKS MI Ahmedabad 2025
200 200/7 (19.3) KKR KXIP Bengaluru 2014
191 192/5 (19.4) KKR CSK Chennai 2012
189 191/3 (19.3) GT RR Eden Gardens 2022
179 181/2 (18.3) CSK SRH Wankhede 2018
176 177/4 (19.4) CSK RCB Wankhede 2011
174 176/3 (19.0) CSK MI Brabourne 2014
173 173/6 (15.0) CSK DC Dubai (DICS) 2021
173 174/6 (19.5) RR RCB Ahmedabad 2024
171 171/5 (20.0) CSK GT Ahmedabad 2023

RCB created history

Earlier, RCB created history while batting first in the Qualifier 1 match against GT as they became the first team to score a 250-plus total in IPL playoffs history. The defending champions, with the help of skipper Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls, posted a massive 254 for 5 on the board.
 
Notably, before this, the record for the highest total in IPL playoffs was held by GT, who posted 233 for 3 against MI in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025.
 
Highest team totals in IPL playoffs:
Rank Score Team Opposition Venue Season
1 254/5 RCB GT Dharamsala 2026
2 233/3 GT MI Ahmedabad 2023
3 228/5 MI GT New Chandigarh 2025
4 226/6 PBKS CSK Wankhede 2014
5 222/5 CSK DC Chennai 2012
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsKolkata Knight RidersGujarat TitansRoyal Challengers BangaloreCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: May 26 2026 | 10:06 PM IST

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