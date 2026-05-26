What is the highest successful chase in the Indian Premier League playoffs?

The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on each other in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2026 at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, with the hopes of becoming the first team to qualify for the final this season.
However, the 2022 champions GT will have their task cut out as RCB have set a mammoth target of 255 for them to chase in the game.
This means GT will have to break the record for the highest successful chase in IPL playoffs history if they wish to book their place in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.
As of now, the highest successful chase in IPL playoffs history is held by Punjab Kings (PBKS), who chased down a target of 204 set by Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025. IPL 2026 Qualifier 1, RCB vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
Apart from PBKS, only Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been able to chase down a 200-plus target in IPL playoffs.
Highest successful chases in IPL playoffs history:
Target Chased
Score
Team
Opposition
Venue
Season
204
207/5 (19)
PBKS
MI
Ahmedabad
2025
200
200/7 (19.3)
KKR
KXIP
Bengaluru
2014
191
192/5 (19.4)
KKR
CSK
Chennai
2012
189
191/3 (19.3)
GT
RR
Eden Gardens
2022
179
181/2 (18.3)
CSK
SRH
Wankhede
2018
176
177/4 (19.4)
CSK
RCB
Wankhede
2011
174
176/3 (19.0)
CSK
MI
Brabourne
2014
173
173/6 (15.0)
CSK
DC
Dubai (DICS)
2021
173
174/6 (19.5)
RR
RCB
Ahmedabad
2024
171
171/5 (20.0)
CSK
GT
Ahmedabad
2023
RCB created history
Earlier, RCB created history while batting first in the Qualifier 1 match against GT as they became the first team to score a 250-plus total in IPL playoffs history. The defending champions, with the help of skipper Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls, posted a massive 254 for 5 on the board.
Notably, before this, the record for the highest total in IPL playoffs was held by GT, who posted 233 for 3 against MI in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025.