Who is Abhinandan Singh? RCB pacer who makes IPL debut vs SRH in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) handed a debut to young pacer Abhinandan Singh in their IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, marking an important milestone in the bowler’s rising career.

A new face in RCB’s pace attack

Abhinandan Singh is a right-arm medium-fast bowler who has steadily built a reputation for discipline and control. Known for his ability to hit consistent lengths, he can also generate movement with the new ball, making him a useful option in the early overs.

IPL 2026 MATCH 1, RCB vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING His inclusion comes at a time when RCB are dealing with gaps in their bowling unit, providing the youngster with an opportunity to showcase his skills on a big stage.

Journey through domestic cricket Before earning an IPL contract, Abhinandan honed his craft in domestic cricket, where his consistent performances caught the attention of scouts. His ability to maintain accuracy and extract swing made him stand out among emerging fast bowlers. His progress reflects a broader trend of franchises investing in young Indian talent to strengthen their squads. Learning curve with KKR A key phase in Abhinandan’s development came during IPL 2024, when he served as a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Being part of a title-winning setup provided him exposure to high-level training environments and interactions with experienced international players.

That stint helped refine his skills and prepared him for the demands of top-level T20 cricket. IPL contract and RCB’s backing Abhinandan secured his maiden IPL deal when RCB signed him for his base price of ₹30 lakh at the 2025 auction. The franchise showed further confidence in his potential by retaining him ahead of the 2026 season. Abhinandan Singh's record in T20s Match Bat Bowl Date Ground Falcons vs Superstars -- -- 12/09/24 Lucknow Falcons vs Mavericks -- 0/27 11/09/24 Lucknow Falcons vs Mavericks -- 1/17 08/09/24 Lucknow Falcons vs Rudras -- 3/31 06/09/24 Lucknow Falcons vs Lions 4* 1/16 05/09/24 Lucknow Falcons vs Kings -- 2/23 04/09/24 Lucknow Falcons vs Mavericks -- 0/33 01/09/24 Lucknow Falcons vs Rudras -- 0/37 30/08/24 Lucknow Falcons vs Lions -- 3/30 29/08/24 Lucknow Falcons vs Kings -- 1/16 28/08/24 Lucknow RCB’s decision to persist with the young pacer underlines their focus on building a strong bench and nurturing emerging talent.