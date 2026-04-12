IPL 2026: Why Virat Kohli not fielding during match against Mumbai Indians?

Virat Kohli, did not return to the field after scoring a half-century, as he was later seen in the dressing room wearing a jacket during Mumbai Indians’ chase. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, the former MI captain, had to retire hurt in the sixth over of the innings. Rohit retired hurt with hamstring injury

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: SRH vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Rohit appeared to be struggling with a hamstring issue and eventually walked off the field, bringing Suryakumar Yadav to the crease. He had already received treatment from the physio before the start of the sixth over, but the pain persisted, forcing him to retire hurt after scoring 19 off 13 balls.

Regarding Kohli, even though he picked up an injury, the RCB team management chose not to replace him with a concussion or impact substitute. Instead, Jacob Bethell came in as an impact substitute for Tim David, while Kohli’s fielding duties were taken over by others. He was later confirmed to be off the field due to an ankle injury. Earlier, RCB were put in to bat by MI captain Hardik Pandya and posted a strong total of 240/4 in 20 overs, powered by half-centuries from Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar. Kohli had the second-lowest strike rate among the top scorers and showed visible frustration after his dismissal by Hardik Pandya.

After reaching his fifty off 38 balls, Kohli was seen throwing his gloves and helmet in the dugout, reflecting his disappointment with his innings. Despite that, RCB finished with a massive total as Patidar, Salt, and Tim David all struck at a rate above 200.

The IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was hit by an injury scare on both sides, with star Indian players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both affected.