You can't bowl one way in T20s and stay relevant: Ngidi on the 'dirty job'

Lungi Ngidi's dipping slower ball, the delivery that left top batters flustered at the T20 World Cup, remains just as lethal in the Indian Premier League.

Ngidi started working on his slower balls at the insistence of Dwayne Bravo at Chennai Super Kings back in 2018, and it took him a while to master that vital craft of the game in the shortest format.

The South African and Delhi Capitals pacer is surprised that "everyone" is talking about his variations now when they have been part of the game for years.

In a select media interaction on Thursday, Ngidi spoke about his most rewarding ball of late: a slower delivery that dips on the batter. It could be a slow yorker, a length ball, or a slow bouncer.

"So it's three different lengths with the same ball and the batter has got to guess which one's coming next," the South African had said during the T20 World Cup. On Thursday, multiple questions were asked about his variations and how he has managed to stay ahead of the batters in an unforgiving T20 format. Ngidi responded to all of them in a simplified manner. "It seems everyone is surprised but I have been bowling the slower ones for years. I am probably giving it a more flight. I have been seeing the IPL trends. Everyone wants to bowl fast," said Ngidi.

"On batting friendly wickets like these, you got to find something different, that is the only way you stay relevant. A lot of people ask me (about the dipping slower ball). They think it is easy. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats "It took me almost close to a year to deliver this ball. It is one of my main weapons. It takes lot of confidence to develop that on a yorker length. When I get it right, it creates chances, that is what you want in T20 cricket," he said. In his first four games for Delhi Capitals, Ngidi has an envious economy rate of 8.04 and more importantly five wickets.

While a few fast bowlers in the IPL are rewarded for sticking to Test match lengths, Ngidi feels one can't bowl six balls on the same spot. It makes the bowler too predictable in a batter's game, he feels. "In the shorter format, we don't rely too much on the stock ball. Guys are looking for 70 runs in the powerplay. If you keep bowling the same thing he is going to catch you at some point. "Hitting the top of off six balls, I can probably say two of them will go out for boundaries. Having variations is good so that you can fall back on it if stock ball is not working.

"If the wicket is not giving you anything, then you ask yourself what now and if you don't have other skills you are in trouble," the all-format pacer elaborated. At the same time, he feels the Test match length will never leave the game as it is a basic requirement. "Sometimes conditions determine how you are going to bowl. Good Test match lengths will never leave the game. Only thing I am saying is that variations help under pressure. Basics of the game remain the game. Test cricket has helped me in the shorter formats," said the 30-year-old. Practising the slower balls in the nets is one thing and executing them under immense pressure of an IPL game is another. That is where mental toughness steps in for Ngidi.

"It (the dipping ball) is a brave ball to bowl. When you get it wrong it is a low full toss or slog ball but the confidence I have in myself, the preparation I have done to deliver, helps. "It is not just the skill it is the confidence also. I have done it for many years. I am bowling under pressure always in powerplay and death. As the coach says someone is going to do the dirty job, that's me. You find way to do the dirty job," said Ngidi before picking the wide slow yorker as the toughest ball to execute.

Not being emotional on the field also helps Ngidi execute his plans. "You will see me having regular chats with KL, Axar, Miller, Stubbs (all DC mates). Just figuring out what they would be thinking as batters. That is how I play the game of cricket. What the batters are expecting I don't care as long as I can execute my plans. "Also, I don't play cricket emotionally as it is a bad place to be in. It is purely if you want to call it business," he went on. In the end, he gave due credit to M S Dhoni for guidance in his younger days as a cricketer.