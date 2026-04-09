AFG's Rashid Khan unlikely to feature in one-off Test vs India in June

Advised by doctors to stay away from red-ball cricket following a back surgery, star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan has hinted that he might skip the one-off Test against India in Mullanpur in June.

While the prospect of playing a Test in India is enticing, Rashid maintained his priority remains staying fit for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

The 27-year-old, who underwent underwent lower-back surgery following the 2023 ODI World Cup, revealed that doctors have cautioned him against the traditional format. Despite that, he featured in a Test against Zimbabwe last year, bowling 54 overs and picking up 11 wickets.

"Very tough question. It's a little difficult in red ball, because that was the first thing which was told to me by the doctor, 'You have to stay away from red ball.' But I still played a Test against Zimbabwe," Rashid told reporters after starring in Gujarat Titan's one-run win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Thursday. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG: Kolkata weather forecast, hourly rain prediction "He (doctor) said 'if you don't want to play cricket, you keep playing the red ball format'," he said. Since Afghanistan gained Test status in 2017, they have played 12 matches, with Rashid featuring in only six.