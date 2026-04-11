Afghanistan, Ireland, Zimbabwe in line as ICC plans WTC revamp in 2027

A working group within the ICC will put forth a proposal to its Board of Directors suggesting expansion of the number of countries playing in the World Test Championship from 9 to 12, with the inclusion of Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland during the next cycle starting 2027.

It is believed that the working group headed by the former New Zealand Test batter Roger Twose have also proposed one-off Test series as a part of the next cycle. IPL 2026 Match 17, PBKS vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

"The working group will also recommend allowing one-off Tests to count towards the points accrued over the league's two-year cycle," ESPN Cricinfo reported.