Afghanistan to host India for 3-match T20I series before Asian Games 2026

The Indian cricket team will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20 International series in Delhi from September 13 to 17, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed.

All three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, with the opening T20I scheduled for September 13. The second and third games will take place on September 15 and 17 respectively.

The series is part of Afghanistan's Future Tours Programme and will be hosted in India, where the ACB has staged its home fixtures in recent years.

India, Afghanistan set for three-match T20I series

The upcoming series will add another chapter to the growing cricketing relationship between the two countries. Afghanistan have regularly played their home matches in India and the UAE, but this series is being described as the first bilateral event between India and Afghanistan to be hosted by the ACB.

The two teams most recently met in a three-match ODI series in India in June. They had also played a three-match T20I series in January 2024. ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Will Sarfaraz get direct entry to India Playing 11 in 1st Test? The September series will also complete India's bilateral engagements with Afghanistan across all three formats. ACB hails series as a significant milestone ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf said hosting India for the series represents an important step in the relationship between the two boards. He highlighted the potential for the series to create opportunities in commercial, technical and cricketing areas while strengthening cooperation with the BCCI.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas also reiterated India's commitment to supporting the development of Afghanistan cricket and said bilateral cricket would provide Afghanistan's players with valuable exposure against quality opposition. Delhi set to host all three matches The Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium will host all three T20Is, giving Delhi fans the opportunity to watch the two sides compete in the shortest format. DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said the association was looking forward to welcoming both teams and providing them with the facilities required for an international series. FanCode named official streaming partner The series has also attracted a number of commercial partnerships. e& has secured the title sponsorship rights, while Super Cola Beverages Manufacturing Company will be the "Powered By" sponsor.