Agha hits fourth ODI ton as Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka in tri-series opener

Salman Ali Agha made a triumphant return to the Pakistan team with his fourth ODI century in a 37-run victory over Sri Lanka in the cricket tri-series opener on Sunday.

Agha hit 107 off 90 balls and Pakistan scored 305 all out in 49.5 overs after Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won his fourth successive toss and chose to field.

Agha was among seven Pakistan cricketers summoned back home at the end of August during a tumultuous tour of England after Agha had led the team in the first test.

Pakistan pace bowlers overcame heavy dew and threatening half centuries from Pavan Rathnayake (79) and Janith Liyanage (60) to dismiss Sri Lanka for 268 in 48.1 overs.

Captain Shaheen Afridi picked up 3-55 while Naseem Shah pinned down Sri Lanka's top-order with impressive swing bowling to finish with 2-43. Haris Rauf ran through the tail with 2-48 while seam all-rounder Faheem Ashraf grabbed 2-49, including the key wicket of Rathnayake. Pakistan will play England in Rawalpindi on Tuesday in the second match of the tri-series. Sri Lanka struggles against paceAvishka Fernando, making a comeback to ODIs, top-edged Shah while Kusal Mendis struggled for 34 balls to score only 18 before he fell to Ashraf. Kamindu Mendis (44 in 50) survived two dropped catches before Afridi struck twice in his return spell as Sri Lanka limped to 91-4 in the 20th over of its chase.

Rathnayake and Liyanage then revived Sri Lankan hopes with a 119-run stand with Pakistan pacers unable to reverse swing the wet ball due to heavy dew at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. But the dismissal of Rathnayake in the 38th over provided Pakistan an opening despite Dasun Shanaka, playing his first ODI since the start of 2024, scoring 28 off 18 balls. Agha revives Pakistan After being summoned home, Agha was later not only removed as Pakistan T20 captain but also lost his place in the T20 team that beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in the recent three-match series. However, Agha scored prolifically in domestic cricket that included a triple century and forced his way back into the ODI side.

Agha revived Pakistan from 118-4 in the 22nd over with partnerships with Hasan Nawaz (37) and Arafat Minhas (18) before Sri Lanka hit back in the death overs. Eshan Malinga (4-46) and Asitha Fernando (3-59) denied Pakistan a big finish in the final five overs with multiple strikes as Pakistan, at 279-5, went on to lose its last five wickets for 26 runs. Malinga bowled a double-wicket maiden over before No. 11 Haris Rauf denied him a hat trick. Dilshan Madushanka (2-67) removed openers Fakhar Zaman (16) and Saim Ayub (7) in his opening spell. Babar Azam and 19-year-old debutant Saad Baig rebuilt with a 74-run third-wicket stand before Malinga removed both batters in successive overs.