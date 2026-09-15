Aqib Javed, Wahab Riaz could be shown the door in major PCB shake-up

The Pakistan Cricket Board is set for a major shake-up, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi expected to take some tough calls in the coming days, including changes to the national selection committee and the release of former Test cricketer Aqib Javed from his duties as senior selector.

Another former Pakistan Test player, Wahab Riaz, who has been working as a mentor with the national womens team since last year, is also likely to be released along with the coaching staff after the Asian Games in Japan.

"Even Mohsin Naqvi has now realized that some radical measures are required to end the losing streak and abrupt happenings in Pakistan cricket. So these changes are now on the cards," an internal source said.

Aqib has been seen as the kingpin behind several major cricketing decisions taken by the PCB over the last two years, including the controversial decision to make sweeping changes to the Pakistan team and coaching staff during the England tour after the second Test. The former Pakistan Test bowler has also been widely blamed for the turmoil in Pakistan cricket, which has witnessed frequent changes in coaching staff and captaincy in recent times. The source said the PCB's decision to bring about changes in selection and other cricketing matters was also prompted by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson's indication that he was willing to take charge of the Test team as well.

He said the PCB was also negotiating with a few foreign coaches to take over as head coach of the women's team after the Asian Games. "Naqvi will soon hold a high-level meeting with his aides and also take the governing board members into confidence before final decisions are made on the changes," he said. Pakistan drew its Test series in the West Indies 1-1 but were swept 3-0 in England, with the defeats coming by big margins, leading to criticism of the PCB's cricketing policies as well as the officials responsible for implementing them. The source said Hesson was keen to take charge of the Test team but had also made it clear that he would need time to set things right in the red-ball format. He would accept the position only if he was given a confirmed timeframe and assured that there would be no interference in his decision-making.