Australia knock India out of Women's T20 World Cup, seal semifinal spot

India bowed out of the Women's T20 World Cup after a six-wicket loss to six-time champions Australia here on Sunday.

India, riding on a fine 56 from Harmanpreet Kaur, made 170 for 4 in the allotted 20 overs with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma also chipping in with 38 and 34 respectively.

However, Australia scored the required runs in 19 overs with Ellyse Perry (56) and Ashleigh Gardner (53 not out) being the main architects of the win.' With South Africa defeating Bangladesh by four wickets earlier in the day, Australia and the Proteas moved into the semifinals from Group A.