Australia legends urge diplomatic action over Imran Khan's jail treatment

Seven former Australia captains have asked their government to intervene diplomatically amid growing concerns over the health and treatment of jailed former Pakistan captain and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh wrote to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday, urging Canberra to raise the matter with the Pakistani authorities.

The appeal follows an earlier letter from 22 international cricket captains seeking humane treatment for Imran. Concerns over his well-being have intensified after his sons alleged in a recent interview that his life was under serious threat.

Imran is being held in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. His family has repeatedly raised concerns about his health, access to medical care and contact with relatives and lawyers.

Captains distance appeal from Imran Khan’s legal cases The seven former captains made it clear that their appeal was not an endorsement of Imran’s political position or a comment on the cases against him. They said they took “no position on the legal or political case against Mr Khan”, describing those matters as Pakistan’s responsibility. However, they argued that the treatment of a person in custody remained “a matter of basic humanity, whatever their politics”. Chappell has also sought a meeting with Wong to discuss Imran’s condition and the concerns raised by his family. “We are concerned that he will die in jail,” Chappell told Hindustan Times when asked why the former captains had decided to approach the Australian government.

Letter recalls Imran Khan’s cricketing legacy The letter referred to Chappell’s meeting with Imran in Islamabad in 2022, when the Pakistan cricket great was serving as prime minister. “Greg Chappell last saw Imran Khan in Islamabad in 2022, when Khan was Prime Minister — hale, hearty, and fit, by his account. It is hard to reconcile that image with the reports now coming out of his detention, and that is why we write to you today, not as diplomats or political actors, but as former Australian captains who felt we should speak up,” the letter said. The former captains also highlighted Imran’s standing in Australia and his contribution to cricket and public life in Pakistan.

“Mr Khan led Pakistan to its only World Cup title. He also led his country as Prime Minister. Australians hold him in great regard — as a cricketer whose skill and leadership left a lasting mark on the game we share, and as someone who has helped improve the lives of Pakistanis by building cancer hospitals,” they said. Family alleges inadequate medical care The letter cited appeals by Imran’s sons and sisters, who have publicly expressed concern about his condition and treatment in detention. “Beyond credible reports, his own sons and sisters have been pleading publicly for months over his health and treatment in detention — citing limited medical care, restricted family contact, and minimal access to legal counsel among their concerns,” it said.