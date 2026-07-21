Australia's 'Big Four' quicks back in mix for Bangladesh Test series

The so-called Big Four could be reunited in Australia's bowling attack with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon returning from injuries for a two-test cricket series next month against Bangladesh.

Pace bowlers Cummins, Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and offspinner Lyon have been the long-time frontline attack for Australia, but injuries have limited the frequency of all four combining in the same XI in recent series.

Australia's selection committee chairman George Bailey on Tuesday said there was no certainty to start, but the returning bowlers are "all fit to go." "As you would expect, we won't be locking in an XI this far out, but we do know that across this two-test series the depth is there," Bailey said. "I'm sure that there will be (future) tests that that (Big Four) group play together." Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon, he said, "have worked extremely hard, individually and with the (fitness) teams, over the past few months to return from their respective injuries." The inclusion of pace bowler Scott Boland and all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster gives the 13-man Australia squad plenty of options.