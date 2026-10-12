Australia seize control of 1st Test against South Africa with 139-run lead

Pat Cummins claimed 3-54 as Australia took a 139-run lead against South Africa at stumps on day three of the first cricket Test here on Sunday.

A collective bowling effort from Australia saw South Africa bowled out for 284 in its first innings Mitchell Starc (2-63), Josh Hazlewood (2-54) and Nathan Lyon (2-58) took a brace each.

Australia had scored 390 runs in its first innings with Matt Renshaw hitting a career-best 190 to help the visitors recover from a precarious 124-6.

In its second innings, Australia was 33-0 at stumps in 5.4 overs when play was called off early again due to bad light, with nearly 13 overs lost in the day. Nic Maddinson (17 not out) and Travis Head (10 not out) are at the crease.

David Bedingham top-scored for South Africa with 49 off 73 balls. The hosts were 197-8 at one stage before a 52-run ninth-wicket partnership between Keshav Maharaj (34) and Simon Harmer (35 not out) reduced some of the damage. South Africa is the reigning world test champion and beat Australia in the 2025 final. It is Australia's first trip to the country since the 2018 ball tampering scandal when they last toured here. Good morning for AustraliaSouth Africa was down to 115-4 at lunch. Starting from 27-1 on day two, Aiden Markram (37) and Bedingham added 57 runs to their overnight partnership. The breakthrough for Australia came just before drinks Markram edged Starc to slip in the 21st over.

South Africa scored 59-1 in the first hour. In the second hour, Temba Bavuma (3) was out caught off Lyon Steve Smith took a well-judged catch as Bavuma went for a reverse sweep. Cummins then had Bedingham caught in the slips with Smith taking another great catch to his left. After lunch, Cummins struck again. Wiaan Mulder was the first to go he scored 30 off 50 balls with three fours and a six, adding 56 with Tristan Stubbs. Stubbs fell soon after for 32 caught at square leg, again off Cummins. Lyon had Kyle Verreynne caught at slip for 13 as South Africa stumbled to 197-7. Marco Jansen hit six fours for a 20-ball 26, before holing out off Hazlewood.