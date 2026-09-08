Bavuma to lead South Africa in Australia ODIs; de Kock and Coetzee included

Captain Temba Bavuma was named in South Africa's one-day international cricket squad on Monday for a three-game series at home against Australia this month.

Bavuma will lead the Proteas after being rested for an ODI series away against Namibia starting on Wednesday.

South Africa plays Australia in 50-over games on Sept. 24, 27 and 30, before a three-test series between them next month.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee was also recalled after last playing an ODI at the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Batsmen Quinton de Kock and David Miller were included in the 16-man squad, while Aiden Markram will be available for the second and third ODIs, Cricket South Africa said in a statement.