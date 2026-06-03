BBL's new era? Melbourne teams prepare for franchise consolidation

The two Melbourne-based Big Bash League teams are reportedly heading towards a major structural change, with plans underway to combine the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades into a single franchise.

The proposed move is understood to be largely administrative rather than an immediate overhaul of cricket operations. While the new entity is expected to operate under a fresh identity, existing player contracts and squad lists are likely to remain unchanged in the short term.

The merger would effectively bring both Melbourne franchises under one banner, although several aspects of the transition are still being worked through.

Privatisation Plans Driving the Change

The development comes as Cricket Victoria continues to support the proposed privatisation of the Big Bash League. Cricket Victoria is one of the state associations backing the introduction of private ownership into the competition. As part of that strategy, the governing body is reportedly preparing to sell its second BBL franchise licence once the league's privatisation framework is finalised. ALSO READ: French Open: World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka knocked out by Schnaider The merger is viewed as a step that could simplify future ownership arrangements and investment opportunities. Leadership Structure Taking Shape According to reports, current Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten is expected to take charge as the general manager of the newly formed franchise.