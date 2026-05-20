BCCI announces full schedule for India's 2026-27 domestic cricket season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled the complete schedule for the 2026-27 domestic season, featuring a massive calendar of 1788 matches across men’s and women’s cricket. The season will begin on August 23 with the Duleep Trophy at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and will include competitions across senior and age-group categories.

Major Changes Introduced

One of the key updates for the upcoming season is the introduction of the T20 format for the U-23 white-ball tournament and the Inter-Zonal University competition for the Vizzy Trophy. The BCCI has also shifted the Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) to the November-January window to help young players better manage their academic commitments during board examination season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: GT vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming “The 2026-27 domestic season reflects the BCCI’s continued commitment to building a strong and competitive domestic structure while ensuring balanced progression across formats and categories,” the board stated in its release. Domestic Season Timeline The Duleep Trophy will return in the traditional zonal format and run until September 10. The Irani Cup, featuring Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir against Rest of India, will take place in Srinagar from October 1 to 5. The Ranji Trophy will once again be played in two phases. The first phase starts on October 11 and continues until November 5, while the second phase resumes from January 17 after the white-ball tournaments conclude.