BCCI announces India home schedule with 22 matches in 2026-27 season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian men’s team home schedule for the 2026–27 season, with a total of 22 international matches set to be played across 17 venues in the country. The home calendar will feature five Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20Is, spread across multiple phases between September 2026 and March 2027. Among the venues, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Ahmedabad and Ranchi are the only centres scheduled to host more than one match during the season.

The campaign will include white-ball series against West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, followed by a marquee five-match Test series against Australia. The schedule reflects a balanced distribution of formats and venues, with matches spread across established centres as well as emerging venues such as New Chandigarh.

Full list of venues for India’s 2026-27 home season: Thiruvananthapuram Guwahati

New Chandigarh

Lucknow

Ranchi

Indore

Hyderabad

Bengaluru

Delhi

Ahmedabad

Rajkot

Cuttack

Pune

Kolkata

Mumbai

Nagpur

Chennai West Indies tour of India (September–October 2026) India’s home season will begin with West Indies’ white-ball tour, featuring five ODIs and three T20Is, starting on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram and concluding on October 17. The ODI matches will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and New Chandigarh, while the T20Is are scheduled across Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Date Match Venue September 27 1st ODI Trivandrum September 30 2nd ODI Guwahati October 3 3rd ODI New Chandigarh October 6 1st T20I Lucknow October 9 2nd T20I Ranchi October 11 3rd T20I Indore October 14 4th T20I Hyderabad October 17 5th T20I Bengaluru ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Gaikwad, Samson set to open for CSK; Ayush to bat at No. 3

Sri Lanka tour of India (December 2026) The second assignment of the season will see Sri Lanka tour India for three ODIs and three T20Is between December 13 and 27. The ODI series will be played in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune will host the T20Is. Date Match Venue December 13 1st ODI Delhi December 16 2nd ODI Bengaluru December 19 3rd ODI Ahmedabad December 22 1st T20I Rajkot December 24 2nd T20I Cuttack December 27 3rd T20I Pune Zimbabwe tour of India (January 2027) Zimbabwe are scheduled to visit India in January for a three-match ODI series. The matches will be played in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.