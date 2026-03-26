BCCI announces India home schedule with 22 matches in 2026-27 season
India's home season will include white-ball series against West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, followed by a marquee five-match Test series against AustraliaBS Web Team New Delhi
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian men’s team home schedule for the 2026–27 season, with a total of 22 international matches set to be played across 17 venues in the country. The home calendar will feature five Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20Is, spread across multiple phases between September 2026 and March 2027. Among the venues, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Ahmedabad and Ranchi are the only centres scheduled to host more than one match during the season.
The campaign will include white-ball series against West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, followed by a marquee five-match Test series against Australia. The schedule reflects a balanced distribution of formats and venues, with matches spread across established centres as well as emerging venues such as New Chandigarh.
Full list of venues for India’s 2026-27 home season:
- Guwahati
- New Chandigarh
- Lucknow
- Ranchi
- Indore
- Hyderabad
- Bengaluru
- Delhi
- Ahmedabad
- Rajkot
- Cuttack
- Pune
- Kolkata
- Mumbai
- Nagpur
- Chennai
West Indies tour of India (September–October 2026)
India’s home season will begin with West Indies’ white-ball tour, featuring five ODIs and three T20Is, starting on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram and concluding on October 17. The ODI matches will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and New Chandigarh, while the T20Is are scheduled across Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
| Date
| Match
| Venue
| September 27
| 1st ODI
| Trivandrum
| September 30
| 2nd ODI
| Guwahati
| October 3
| 3rd ODI
| New Chandigarh
| October 6
| 1st T20I
| Lucknow
| October 9
| 2nd T20I
| Ranchi
| October 11
| 3rd T20I
| Indore
| October 14
| 4th T20I
| Hyderabad
| October 17
| 5th T20I
| Bengaluru
Sri Lanka tour of India (December 2026)
The second assignment of the season will see Sri Lanka tour India for three ODIs and three T20Is between December 13 and 27. The ODI series will be played in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune will host the T20Is.
| Date
| Match
| Venue
| December 13
| 1st ODI
| Delhi
| December 16
| 2nd ODI
| Bengaluru
| December 19
| 3rd ODI
| Ahmedabad
| December 22
| 1st T20I
| Rajkot
| December 24
| 2nd T20I
| Cuttack
| December 27
| 3rd T20I
| Pune
Zimbabwe tour of India (January 2027)
Zimbabwe are scheduled to visit India in January for a three-match ODI series. The matches will be played in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
| Date
| Match
| Venue
| January 3
| 1st ODI
| Kolkata
| January 6
| 2nd ODI
| Hyderabad
| January 9
| 3rd ODI
| Mumbai
Australia tour of India (January–March 2027)
India’s Test season at home will feature a five-match series against Australia, running from January 21 to March 7. The Tests are scheduled to be played in Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad.
| Date
| Match
| Venue
| January 21-25
| 1st Test
| Nagpur
| January 29-February 2
| 2nd Test
| Chennai
| February 11-15
| 3rd Test
| Guwahati
| February 19-23
| 4th Test
| Ranchi
| February 27-March 3
| 5th Test
| Ahmedabad
Match timings to be revealed later
While the BCCI has confirmed the venues and fixtures for India’s 2026–27 home season, while the match timings will be announced at a later stage. The final schedule, including start times for all Tests, ODIs and T20Is, is expected to be released closer to the series dates.