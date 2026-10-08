BCCI applauds Agarkar for his contribution and conviction as chief selector

The Board of Control for Cricket in India lauded outgoing chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar for showing commitment, conviction and contribution in his role over the last three years.

Agarkar's tenure ended last month and the BCCI on Tuesday invited applications to fill the vacant post. This was after weeks of speculation over whether he would be considered for an extension.

"A tenure marked by some truly special moments for Indian cricket - three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games Gold medals, along with a run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final," the BCCI posted on its official X account.