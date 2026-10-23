BCCI appoints former India pacer Parvinder Awana as junior chief selector

Former India pacer Parvinder Awana was on Friday appointed chairman of the newly-formed BCCI junior selection committee.

Awana played two T20Is for India and featured in 62 First-Class matches, taking 191 wickets.

He also represented Delhi, India A and Rest of India, besides playing in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

After retirement, he moved into coaching, working with Delhi's U16, U19 and U23 teams, as well as India U19 and various BCCI/COE high-performance programmes.

The other members of the committee are Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav "The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) conducted a selection process for the appointment of members to the Junior Cricket Committee.

"The CAC screened and interviewed applicants and, following the process, recommended the appointment of Parvinder Awana as Chairman, along with Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav as members of the Committee," said the BCCI in a statement. Das, a former Assam and Goa fast bowler, played 49 First-Class matches and took 166 wickets. He represented India U19 and India A and later worked as India U19 bowling coach and bowling coach of the Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy team. Patel represented Gujarat and Baroda and played for India A, besides featuring in the Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and Irani Trophy. He worked as a coach with Baroda and Gujarat across U19, U23 and senior teams, and was Head Coach of the Baroda U23 team in the 2025-26 season.