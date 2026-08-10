BCCI Centre of Excellence: How 40 acres of idle land became cricketing hub

What was once 40 acres of largely unused land has been transformed into one of Indian cricket's most ambitious infrastructure projects.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru is now a sprawling facility designed to serve the country's cricketers across training, rehabilitation, sports science and performance.

But getting there required years of planning, legal clearances and construction, and, according to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and former India cricketer VVS Laxman, significant involvement from former BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

As the Centre of Excellence approaches its second anniversary, those involved in its creation have recalled how the project moved from an idea to a functioning high-performance facility.

A project born from the limitations of the NCA For years, the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru served as the hub of India's player development and rehabilitation programmes. But as the demands of modern cricket increased, the limitations of the existing arrangement became increasingly apparent. India needed a facility that could bring together high-performance training, rehabilitation, sports science, medical expertise and player development under one roof. The answer was the Centre of Excellence. The scale of the proposed project, however, meant that simply deciding to build it was the easy part. The BCCI first had to deal with the land itself.

The 40-acre challenge Saikia recalled that one of the biggest obstacles was regularising the 40-acre plot on which the facility was eventually developed. The land had remained unused for a considerable period, and questions over its status had to be resolved before construction could properly begin. “That was the biggest challenge because this kind of land, 40 acres, was lying idle and a lot of people wanted to take it back. So, everything had to be cleared before the work started on 14th February 2022,” Saikia said. The project therefore involved considerably more than architectural plans and construction work.

There were legal and regulatory hurdles to overcome, while the BCCI also needed to ensure that different stakeholders were aligned behind the project. According to Saikia, Shah played a central role in making that happen. Jay Shah's push to get the project moving Saikia credited Shah with making the CoE a priority within the BCCI's leadership structure. “He took everybody on board in the BCCI’s Apex Council and made a firm decision that this establishment, the Centre of Excellence, had to be done on a war footing,” Saikia said. The urgency was partly driven by the need to move away from the temporary infrastructure associated with the old NCA. “We needed to move on from the old, temporary arrangement of the National Cricket Academy,” Saikia added.

Shah's involvement, according to Saikia, was not limited to administrative discussions. The former BCCI secretary personally visited Bengaluru several times to help address the legal and regulatory complications surrounding the project. “Jay went to great lengths to ensure that all the hurdles were cleared and that everyone involved in the project was aligned towards completing the mission,” Saikia said. That hands-on approach, he suggested, helped prevent the project from getting stuck in the bureaucratic delays that often affect large infrastructure developments. From blueprint to reality in less than two years The scale of the transformation becomes clearer when the timeline is considered.

The construction process began in 2022, with the project eventually evolving into a modern facility capable of accommodating the increasingly sophisticated requirements of elite cricket. Laxman, who was closely involved with the transition from the NCA to the CoE, also recalled Shah's involvement during the construction phase. The former India batter moved to Bengaluru in December 2021 after being approached by Shah and then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to help ensure continuity at the academy following Rahul Dravid's appointment as India's head coach. Laxman subsequently became an important figure in the development of the new facility. He also witnessed first-hand the level of attention Shah gave to the project. “In the span of close to two years, the entire infrastructure was up and running,” Laxman said.

The former India batter specifically remembered meetings involving architects and the construction team, where Shah remained involved in the details. “And huge credit to Jay because he was the secretary of the BCCI and I myself saw firsthand how much interest he used to take in various meetings we used to have with the architects, with the L&T team, to make sure that each and every aspect of the CoE, or then NCA, is taken care of,” Laxman added. Laxman's role in the NCA-CoE transition While Shah was closely associated with the administrative and infrastructure side of the project, Laxman's contribution was focused on cricketing continuity and the transition from the old academy structure.

His arrival in Bengaluru came at an important moment for Indian cricket. Dravid was moving into the India head coach's role, leaving the NCA without the person who had overseen its cricketing operations. Laxman was brought in to take over the role and help develop the academy's next phase. That made the transition from the NCA to the CoE more than simply a change of buildings. It represented a shift towards a broader high-performance model. More than a training centre The modern Centre of Excellence is designed to serve a much wider purpose than simply providing cricket pitches and gym facilities.

Elite cricket has increasingly become dependent on sports science, injury prevention, rehabilitation, workload management and data-driven performance analysis. The CoE brings many of these disciplines together. That is particularly important for the BCCI given the volume of cricket played by India's leading players. The facility is expected to support senior international cricketers as well as emerging players, providing a pathway from development to elite performance. ALSO READ: Rashford returns to Man United: Can Carrick make the second chance work? In that sense, the CoE represents an attempt to build an ecosystem rather than simply another cricket academy.

The timing of the project matters The transformation also comes at a time when cricket's demands on players are greater than ever. India's international calendar now spans multiple formats, while franchise cricket has added another layer to the workload of many leading players. Injuries, rehabilitation and workload management have consequently become central concerns for national teams. A modern high-performance facility can play a crucial role in identifying injury risks, managing workloads and helping players return safely after setbacks. The CoE's importance has therefore grown beyond its original purpose as a successor to the NCA.

It has become part of India's broader effort to create a sustainable high-performance system. Two years on, the vision has taken shape The Centre of Excellence became operational in November 2024, marking the culmination of a project that had moved at considerable speed from planning to execution. What began with a largely unused 40-acre plot is now a major facility at the heart of Indian cricket's development and performance infrastructure. For Saikia, the transformation reflects the determination required to get the project off the ground. For Laxman, it also represents an example of what can happen when administrators, cricketing professionals, architects and construction teams work towards a common objective.

And for Shah, whose tenure as BCCI secretary coincided with the project's crucial development phase, the CoE has become one of the most visible infrastructure legacies of that period. The next challenge is making the facility count Building the Centre of Excellence was only the first step. The bigger test will be whether India can maximise what the facility offers. A world-class building alone cannot produce world-class cricketers. It needs the right sports scientists, medical professionals, coaches, analysts and support staff. It needs an integrated approach to player development and injury prevention. And, most importantly, it needs to translate infrastructure into better performances for Indian cricket.