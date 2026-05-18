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BCCI not subject to RTI Act as it lacks govt control or funding: CIC

CIC said BCCI is a pvt autonomous body registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act and was not established by the Constitution, Parliament, state legislature or via govt notification

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BCCI cannot be classified as a 'Public Authority' within the meaning of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act and the provisions of the Act are therefore inapplicable to it
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 2:34 PM IST
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The Central Information Commission on Monday said the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India is not a "public authority" under the RTI Act as it is neither owned, controlled nor substantially financed by the government.

The Commission dismissed an appeal seeking information regarding the provisions and authority under which BCCI represents India and selects players for national and international cricket tournaments.

The CIC said BCCI is a private autonomous body registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act and was not established by the Constitution, Parliament, state legislature or through a government notification.

"The BCCI cannot be classified as a 'Public Authority' within the meaning of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act and the provisions of the Act are therefore inapplicable to it in the facts and circumstances of the present case," Information Commissioner P R Ramesh said in his order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Right to Information ActBCCICentral Information CommissionRTI ActRight to Information

First Published: May 18 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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