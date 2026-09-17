BCCI puts India's bench strength on show; set to field 5 teams in 5 weeks

Indian cricket is about to split itself into multiple lanes. Over the next five weeks, the BCCI will have players representing the country in the Asian Games, the West Indies series, the India A programme and the Irani Cup, with 69 cricketers expected to be involved across 15 venues between September 22 and October 17.

The busy calendar itself is not unusual for Indian cricket. What makes this stretch different is the way the BCCI has chosen to distribute its resources. There is a senior ODI side featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, a separate T20 group led by Shreyas Iyer, an Asian Games squad packed with established T20 internationals, an India A unit split across red-ball and white-ball cricket, and a Rest of India side drawing from domestic cricket.

It is, in effect, a month-long audition of India's depth, but each assignment comes with a different selection brief. Asian Games and Japan T20I: India turn a continental event into a senior T20 laboratory The most striking selection is India's squad for the Asian Games and the one-off T20I against Japan. India have gone in the opposite direction to the second-string approach used at the previous Asian Games, picking a group loaded with established T20 internationals. Shreyas Iyer will lead the side, with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah all part of the updated squad. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India's teenage batting prospect, is also in the group.

The decision is easier to understand when the calendar is considered. India play Japan on September 22 and enter the Asian Games men's tournament at the quarter-final stage on September 28, meaning there is no lengthy group campaign requiring a large squad to navigate a congested tournament. The selectors have instead used the assignment to give a strong T20 group competitive cricket together. For several players, it will also be their first Asian Games. Iyer, Bumrah, Ishan, Samson and Abhishek are among the prominent names making their Games debut, while five members of India's gold-medal-winning Hangzhou squad return. ALSO READ: India ODI squad vs WI: Rohit keeps his place, Jurel preferred over Pant The selection also showcases India's depth in T20 cricket. Even with a separate five-match T20I series against the West Indies beginning less than two weeks later, the BCCI has been able to assemble an Asian Games side containing players who would ordinarily be considered part of the senior international pool.

West Indies ODIs: The old guard returns, but the next layer is already waiting The ODI assignment has a very different purpose. Shubman Gill will lead the West Indies series, but the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli immediately gives the squad a more experienced core. KL Rahul has been named vice-captain, while Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav bring further international experience. At the same time, the selectors have used the three-match series to widen the ODI pool. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel are among the players with senior-team experience, while Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir have been included as newer options, with Nabi and Dhir earning maiden ODI call-ups.

That makes the ODI selection less about wholesale transition and more about adding to an established core. With the 2027 ODI World Cup still on the horizon, India's approach is to keep proven players in the picture while expanding the list of players capable of stepping in. The three matches, therefore, become another opportunity to answer a familiar selection question: how many credible options does India have beyond its first-choice combination? West Indies T20Is: Selection competition moves up a gear If the ODI squad is about continuity plus new options, the T20I squad is about building a wider pool of specialists. Iyer will again lead the side, alongside Abhishek, Tilak, Kishan, Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar, Washington, Bishnoi and Arshdeep. Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav are also part of the squad, while Sooryavanshi gets another opportunity at senior level.

Several members of this squad will already have had the opportunity to play together in Japan and the Asian Games. That creates an interesting element to the five-match West Indies series: rather than introducing an entirely new group, the selectors can continue assessing combinations among players who are already competing for overlapping roles. The wicketkeeping battle alone illustrates the depth, with both Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson selected. The bowling group has multiple spin options, while the all-rounder bracket includes Dube, Axar and Washington. Sooryavanshi's presence adds another layer. The 15-year-old is not being isolated in an age-group pathway; he is being placed in a senior environment alongside established international players.

India A vs Australia A: The queue behind the senior team gets its own stage While the senior sides are busy with international cricket, India A will provide another route into the national setup. The Australia A engagement has been split into multi-day and 50-over squads, allowing the selectors to assess different players for different formats rather than squeezing everyone into one large A-team group. Devdutt Padikkal will captain the multi-day side, with Sai Sudharsan as vice-captain. Kumar Kushagra, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande and Anshul Kamboj are among those selected. The one-day squad features names such as Rajat Patidar, Priyansh Arya, Nishant Sindhu and Arshin Kulkarni, with Hardik Pandya also listed.

The significance of the India A programme is that it keeps the pathway moving even when the senior teams are unavailable. A player does not need to wait for a vacancy in an India XI to enter the selectors' field of vision; strong performances against Australia A can create the next opportunity. It also gives the selectors a chance to separate red-ball credentials from white-ball potential, something a single-format A-team assignment cannot do. Irani Cup: Domestic cricket gets its own window into the selection room The Irani Cup will provide the final piece of the puzzle. Rest of India, captained by Rishabh Pant with Sarfaraz Khan as vice-captain, will face Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir in Srinagar from October 1 to 5. The squad combines players with senior-team experience and domestic performers such as Sanat Sangwan, Sudip Gharami, Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain and Anukul Roy.