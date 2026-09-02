BCCI to review India's poor away form; calls in Gambhir, Agarkar, Laxman

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called head coach Gautam Gambhir, senior selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman to its Mumbai headquarters on Thursday for a key meeting on the roadmap for Indian cricket.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the review comes after India’s disappointing away results in Ireland and England, with the board also expected to discuss player fitness, injury management and the impact of IPL workloads.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup in sight, the BCCI wants the team management, selectors and CoE to work more closely, particularly on managing its fast-bowling resources and Hardik Pandya’s fitness.

India’s poor away run under review The meeting comes after a difficult run of results overseas. India lost the two-match T20I series in Ireland 2-0 in June, ending a run of 16 consecutive series without defeat that had stretched for nearly three years. The subsequent tour of England produced an even poorer result. India lost the five-match T20I series 4-0, including a heavy 125-run defeat in Nottingham. India did manage to win the opening ODI in Birmingham, but England went on to claim the three-match ODI series 2-1. ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: Why cricket's accommodation plan is under scrutiny BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had previously said the board would review India's away performances following the defeats. That review was delayed, with the reasons for the delay unclear.

Injury management set for detailed discussion Player fitness and injury management are expected to be among the most important subjects at the meeting. The BCCI and CoE have faced criticism over a series of players breaking down before important assignments. There have also been concerns about communication between players, the CoE and the selection committee. One such instance involved Jasprit Bumrah, with the selection committee reportedly not being informed that the pace spearhead was unavailable for a tour. Washington Sundar was another player to miss out, while Sai Sudharsan took longer than expected to recover from his injury. The meeting is therefore expected to examine whether India's existing fitness and rehabilitation processes need to be changed and how communication between the different stakeholders can be improved.

IPL workload and player availability The board is also likely to discuss the impact of the Indian Premier League on players' workloads and subsequent international availability. Team management has previously raised concerns with the BCCI about players not being available at full strength after the demanding IPL season. With India facing an important international schedule ahead of the 2027 World Cup, the board will need to balance players' franchise commitments with the workload required to keep them fit for international cricket. The issue is particularly important for India's fast bowlers, whose workloads are closely monitored because of the physical demands of their role. Four players face fitness tests ahead of Afghanistan series The fitness debate comes at a time when India are preparing for their T20I series against Afghanistan.

Four players — Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana — are due to undergo fitness tests on September 9 before their participation in the series is confirmed. Their status will provide another indication of India's current injury situation and the effectiveness of its rehabilitation programmes. With a tour of New Zealand also scheduled later this year, the BCCI is expected to discuss ways to maintain a larger pool of fit fast bowlers and reduce the frequency of injuries. Hardik Pandya’s bowling fitness a concern Hardik Pandya's fitness will also feature in the discussions. The selectors want the all-rounder to be available for the 2027 World Cup, but his ability to bowl remains a concern. At present, he is understood to be capable of bowling only around five or six overs in an ODI.

For India, Pandya's ability to contribute with both bat and ball is particularly important because it provides the team with an additional seam-bowling option while strengthening the balance of the playing XI. The BCCI, selectors and team management will therefore discuss his recovery and workload as part of their longer-term planning. New Zealand tour and 2027 World Cup in focus The meeting is ultimately expected to focus on building a clearer roadmap for the next phase of Indian cricket. The upcoming New Zealand tour will be an important part of the preparations, while the 2027 ODI World Cup remains the larger objective. Bringing together Gambhir, Agarkar and Laxman gives the board an opportunity to address the team's recent away performances alongside broader issues around selection, player workloads, rehabilitation and injury prevention.