BCCI will get Asia Cup trophies back one day, says BCCI secretary Saikia

The missing Asia Cup trophies won by the Indian men's and women's team will be brought to the BCCI headquarters here one day but a timeline cannot be provided for it, said secretary Devajit Saikia here on Friday.

After winning the Asia Cup, the men's team and more recently the women refused to take the trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Moshin Naqvi, who is also an interior minister in the Pakistan government.

The Indian men's team had beaten Pakistan in the final last year in Dubai to clinch the Asia Cup T20 tournament, while the women's team had got the better of Sri Lanka earlier this month.