Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make his return after 4 years with New Zealand T20Is

Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to return to the national team after nearly four years, with the 36-year-old named in India’s 16-member squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Bhuvneshwar last played for India in November 2022, coincidentally against New Zealand, before falling out of the national setup.

Bhuvneshwar’s recall comes after two productive Indian Premier League seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, during which he played an important role in the franchise’s back-to-back title-winning campaigns and claimed 45 wickets.

His selection also comes in the first squad announced under the newly formed selection committee, with former India spinner Pragyan Ojha serving as interim chairman. With Jasprit Bumrah rested for the T20I leg, Bhuvneshwar’s experience and ability to extract swing with the new ball give India another option in the pace attack.

Bhuvneshwar’s return after four-year absence Bhuvneshwar’s last international appearance came against New Zealand in November 2022. He has since continued to play domestic white-ball cricket and remained a regular presence in the IPL. His return to the India setup comes at 36, with the seamer now bringing extensive experience to a bowling group that also includes Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav. ALSO READ: End of Era! Harmanpreet Kaur steps down from India women's team captaincy The selection committee, led by Ojha, has retained most of the group that has been part of India’s recent T20I plans, while bringing Bhuvneshwar back into the squad.

45 wickets in two IPL seasons for RCB Bhuvneshwar’s performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been central to his return. He picked up 45 wickets across the 2025 and 2026 IPL seasons as RCB won consecutive titles. His ability to operate effectively with the new ball remained an important feature of his bowling. In the 2026 season, he claimed 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.95, according to reports. The two IPL campaigns gave Bhuvneshwar an extended run at the highest level of T20 cricket and allowed him to remain competitive for an India recall despite his prolonged absence. Bhuvneshwar brings swing and experience Bhuvneshwar’s principal strength remains his ability to move the white ball in the early overs. His experience of bowling in powerplay situations gives India a different option from the pace and aggression offered by some of the younger members of the attack.

He has played 21 Tests, 121 ODIs and 87 T20Is for India. In T20Is, he has taken 90 wickets, placing him seventh among India’s leading wicket-takers in the format despite his four-year absence. With Bumrah rested for the T20I leg of the New Zealand tour, Bhuvneshwar could provide experience alongside Arshdeep and the younger Mayank and Prince. A senior figure among India’s younger pacers Bhuvneshwar’s return also adds experience to an attack that contains two of India’s emerging pace options in Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav. Mayank has been viewed as a long-term option in India’s T20 plans, while Prince is also being developed as part of the next generation of fast bowlers.