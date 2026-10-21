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Bhuvneshwar's experience will strengthen India's T20I bowling unit: Iyer

The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar has returned to the Indian T20I set-up after four years after being named in squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning on Thursday

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Press Trust of India Christchurch
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 4:15 PM IST
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India T20 captain Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday said the team's bowling attack had been lacking experience in recent past and veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return would help address this issue.

The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar has returned to the Indian T20I set-up after four years after being named in squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning on Thursday.

"Bhuvi brings a lot of experience to the team. And we were lacking that, especially after the IPL. We had a lot of new bowlers," Iyer said at the pre-match press conference.

"But in T20, if you see his career graph, he has won the IPL in each of the last two years. So, he has a very good idea of how to dominate this format." In the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India's T20I bowling attack featuring fast bowlers Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, and Gurnoor Brar has faced scrutiny after repeatedly conceding big totals on flat tracks.

Bhuvneshwar, known for his ability to generate swing and seam movement, has collected 90 scalps across 88 T20Is.

In the IPL, he played a key role in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's back-to-back titles, taking 17 wickets in the 2025 season and 28 in 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

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