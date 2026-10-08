Bhuvneshwar's return opens the door: Is Shami next in India's plans?

Can Mohammed Shami emulate Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make an India comeback? The question has been ringing across the country's cricketing landscape since Bhuvneshwar's return to India squad after a four-year hiatus, for the away T20I series against New Zealand.

But the situation is far too complex once the layer of hope is peeled off.

There was a huge outcry to call the Bhuvneshwar back once he grabbed 45 wickets from 30 IPL matches in 2025 and 2026 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

But Shami has largely remained a forgotten figure in the last two seasons of IPL, taking just 18 wickets from 22 matches at an average economy rate of 10.

In theory, Bhuvneshwar, who bowls at a gentle pace on flat decks, has less chance than Shami to succeed in T20s. However, the Meerut pacer tides over the lack of pace with his ability to prodigiously swing the new ball in the Power Play, and endless variations -- from an accurate yorker to a befuddling slow bouncer -- in the death overs. RCB assistant coach Omkar Salvi decoded Bhuvneshwar's success. "First of all, I'd like to congratulate Bhuvneshwar on his comeback to the Indian T20 team. It's great to see him back in the national team, and it reflects the consistency and hard work he has put in over the last couple of years.

"One of his biggest strengths is the clarity he has about his game. He knows what works for him and keeps things simple. He has continued to adapt to the demands of T20 cricket, whether it's creating chances with the new ball or using his variations in the later stages of an innings," Salvi told PTI. The stats further validate Salvi's words. Across IPL 2025 and 2026, Bhuvneshwar has mainly operated between overs 1 to 6 and 16 to 20. They are, perhaps, the toughest phases to bowl in the ultra-abridged version. But Bhuvneshwar has taken 25 wickets in the power play across the two seasons, and 18 wickets in the last five-over segment in the same period, way ahead of bowlers such as Josh Hazlewood, Jofra Archer and Mohammed Siraj.

Beyond the numbers, Bhuvneshwar also mentors young RCB bowlers like Rasikh Salam, Suyansh Sharma, Mangesh Yadav and Abhinandan Singh. Even a modern day star like Hazlewood has tapped in on Bhuvneshwar's wisdom to excel in Indian conditions. Salvi underlined the significance of that role. "He has been a huge help to our younger fast bowlers at RCB with his experience. He is approachable and always willing to share his knowledge, whether it's about reading conditions, planning against batters or handling pressure. "Importantly, he encourages the youngsters to understand and back their own strengths, which makes him a very valuable presence in the group," said Salvi.

It's precisely the position the Indian management expects Bhuvneshwar to assume in New Zealand in the absence of a rested Jasprit Bumrah. But don't count out Shami merely because of his inferior outings in the IPL. The Bengal pacer excelled in domestic cricket once he returned from a long injury lay-off in late 2024. But he bloomed in the 2025-26 season across formats. Shami took 37 wickets from seven matches to play a crucial role in Bengal advancing to the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy. He has 15 scalps from seven Vijay Hazare matches and 16 wickets from seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games, indicating the increasing sharpness of his craft.

Shami opened the 2026-27 season also on a promising note, taking seven wickets in East Zone's Duleep Trophy victory after 14 years. Shami did not deny the flicker of hope inside of him. "There are plenty of reasons to stay motivated if you look for them. At this level, if you aren't self-motivated, your approach is wrong. "No matter what stage you're playing at, your eyes must always be set on the next level," Shami had said after the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai. Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla, whose relationship with Shami goes back to age-group cricket, backed Shami's sentiments. "Shami is playing for Bengal this season. He's bowling like a youngster. I hope that he will again play for India and end his career playing for India. He is one of the greatest fast bowlers ever world cricket produced. He deserves that," Shukla told PTI.