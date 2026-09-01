Bravo, Pollard, Narine honoured with stand at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago's most celebrated cricketers -- Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine -- unveiled a stand named after them at the historic Queen's Park Oval.

The stand unveiling, held on Monday, is part of the Queen's Park Cricket Club's (QPCC) celebrations, marking Trinidad & Tobago's 64th Independence Day.

It recognises the three homegrown stars whose achievements have contributed significantly to the country's legacy in international and franchise cricket. The stand was formerly known as the Trini Posse Stand.

The honour places Bravo, Pollard and Narine alongside a distinguished group of Trinidad and Tobago cricketing legends whose names are associated with the Queen's Park Oval.

Other notable facilities at the venue include the Brian Lara Pavilion, Deryck Murray Players' Gallery, Jeffrey Stollmeyer Stand, Learie Constantine Stand, Gerry Gomez Media Centre and Cyril L. Duprey Stand. Bravo, Pollard and Narine have been among the leading flagbearers of the shortest format, rewriting record books and setting numerous milestones over the years. Pollard, one of the most prolific T20 cricketers in the world, has played more than 700 matches, scoring over 14,000 runs and taking more than 330 wickets. Bravo finished his T20 career with 631 wickets, a record that made him the leading wicket-taker in men's T20 cricket at the time of his retirement. He also scored nearly 7,000 runs in the format.