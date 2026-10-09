Chapman, Foulkes ruled out as New Zealand face setback before India T20Is

New Zealand have suffered a double injury blow, with Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, beginning in Christchurch on October 22.

Chapman is recovering from a left hamstring tear sustained during the European T20 League last month, while pacer Foulkes injured his right hip flexor during a recent Canterbury training session.

The 32-year-old Chapman, a left-handed batter who has played 113 T20Is, is on track to return for the subsequent ODI series against India. Foulkes, however, has no confirmed return-to-play timeline.

Allrounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner have been drafted into the squad as replacements for the injured duo.