Chapman, Ravindra ruled out of India ODIs; Nicholls and Seifert join squad

Senior batters Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have been ruled out of the five-match ODI series against India starting on Wednesday as they have failed to recuperate from their respective injuries, New Zealand Cricket said on Monday.

Chapman is undergoing rehabilitation for his hamstring injury while Ravindra is yet to recover from his shoulder niggle.

"A recent MRI showed Chapman's left hamstring requires another two weeks of rehabilitation before he is fully fit to return to the field, whilst Ravindra's right shoulder requires more recovery time before he's able to field at full capacity," NZC said in a statement.

Tim Seifert, who was selected for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will now be in the squad for the full series, while Henry Nicholls will come in for the first three game. Dean Foxcroft has been pencilled in for the fourth and fifth match of the series.