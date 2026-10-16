Comeback preponed! Bhuvneshwar added to India's squad for 5th T20I vs WI

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to India's squad for the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies, bringing forward his potential return to international cricket. The move comes after left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his left shoulder while batting during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad.

Arshdeep retired hurt after facing one more delivery following the injury, with the West Indies winning the match to level the five-match series 2-2. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Arshdeep's participation in the series decider will depend on his recovery.

Bhuvneshwar, who last represented India in November 2022, could now feature in the final T20I in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17.

Why was Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to India's squad? Bhuvneshwar's inclusion follows concerns over Arshdeep's fitness ahead of the series decider. The BCCI has retained Arshdeep in the squad but stated that his availability for the fifth T20I will depend on his recovery from the shoulder injury. The board has not clarified whether Bhuvneshwar's addition is purely precautionary or whether he is being considered as a direct replacement should Arshdeep fail to recover in time. ALSO READ: India batter Punam Raut announces retirement from international cricket India will look to secure the series after the West Indies levelled the contest at 2-2 with a victory in Hyderabad.

How did Arshdeep Singh get injured? Arshdeep sustained the injury during the final over of India's chase in the fourth T20I, when a short-pitched delivery from West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph struck him on the upper arm and left shoulder. The Indian pacer went down in pain and received medical attention on the field. He chose to face another delivery despite the discomfort but eventually walked off after the subsequent ball, retiring hurt on five. His fitness will be a key factor in India's team selection for the series decider. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's international comeback Bhuvneshwar last played for India in November 2022, during the T20I against New Zealand in Napier. The 36-year-old has remained out of the national setup for nearly four years but has continued to make an impact in the Indian Premier League.