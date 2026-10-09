Court case, internal rift threaten Arunachal Pradesh's Ranji Trophy season

Arunachal Pradesh are in danger of forfeiting their Plate Group Ranji Trophy opener against Nagaland, starting October 11 in Ahmedabad, due to an ongoing tussle between the warring factions and a case pending before the Itanagar bench of the Guwahati High Court.

On the day, Arunachal could not field its U-19 team for a Vinoo Mankad Trophy one-day game against Sikkim in Bhubaneswar. At this point, there is no one in the association who can take a call on selection matters.

It is learnt that even professional players who have been contracted to represent the state this season are currently in limbo and have not been informed whether they are supposed to link up in Ahmedabad for the Ranji opener.