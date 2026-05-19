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Cricket Australia eyes Chennai to host upcoming Big Bash League matches

Cricket Australia is exploring Chennai as a venue for Big Bash League matches to expand its global audience and strengthen advertising revenue prospects

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Cricket Australia is exploring options to schedule a few matches in Chennai in the next season starting in December, as part of its efforts to reach out to a global audience
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 8:05 PM IST
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After failing in an ambitious plan for stake sales in its franchises earlier this year, one of the most popular cricket leagues in the world, the Big Bash League (BBL), is now setting its sights on the Indian market for eyeballs and revenue. Cricket Australia is exploring options to schedule a few matches in Chennai in the next season starting in December, as part of its efforts to reach out to a global audience.
 
Though able to fill stadiums, it has not succeeded in attracting advertising revenue and a wider global audience, especially from the cricket-frenzied subcontinent population. Hence, the BBL is now in India to explore the possibility of organising a couple of inaugural matches on an experimental basis at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, widely known as Chepauk.
 
“A five-member team is already in Chennai to explore the possibilities. Talks are still in their initial stage. This will be a good opportunity for them to attract an Indian audience, and they have already witnessed an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Chennai,” said U Bhagwandas Rao, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).
 
The Indian Premier League (IPL), with an annual reported revenue of $18.5 billion, is considered the second-richest sports league in the world after the National Football League (NFL), which has revenue of over $20 billion. The cash-rich Indian league has even crossed the viewership mark of 1.1 billion this season across television and digital platforms. On the other hand, the Australian league attracts only 807,000 national viewers per match, making it Australia’s most-watched domestic sports league on a per-game basis.
 
“We have a huge captive audience and advertisement base too. That is what the BBL is trying to explore during the BBL season. I believe, on a trial basis, they will be hosting one or two matches,” said Prasanna Kannan, former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), which is the premier Twenty20 cricket league operated by the TNCA. He is now part of a similar league in Telangana.
 
The move to look at India comes after Cricket Australia’s (CA) efforts to earn between $400 million and $500 million through the sale of stakes in its Big Bash League (BBL) franchises derailed. CA and its state federations have co-owned the Australian domestic Twenty20 cricket competition since its launch in 2011. Last year, all eight teams in the league had been recommended by management consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to the national cricket body and the six states to tap rising investor interest.
 
According to industry estimates, the broadcast rights deal for the BBL with Foxtel and Channel Seven is worth $215 million per year. On the other hand, the broadcast and digital media rights for the current 2023–2027 IPL cycle were awarded to Disney Star and Viacom18 for a record $6.2 billion.
 

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Topics :Big Bash LeagueCricket AustraliaChennai

First Published: May 19 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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